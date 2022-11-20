Planning to Watch Our Universe? All About Netflix’s Space and Nature Documentary

Our Universe is a brand-new docu-series that will be released on Netflix. The documentary has been narrated by Morgan Freeman and is directed by Naomi Austin, Stephen Cooter, and Alice Jones, with each of them helming two episodes in the series. The executive producer of the series is Andrew Cohen. The cinematography of the documentary is done by David Baillie and a handful of names like Ben Lavington, Martin Sam, Billinge Graeme, and Dawson Darren Jonusas are given the editing credits for the episodes they worked in. The series’ music is done by Jessica Jones and Anne Nikitin.

The documentary is about all the living beings around us. It specifically talks about how everything in nature is connected. The documentary examines how life on planet Earth and its oceans function. Furthermore, it states that everything in our cosmos is beautiful and it all resides even in the violent or mundane.

Our Universe Cast

The nature-based documentary primarily features academy award-winning actor Morgan Freeman (The Shawshank Redemption, Lucy) as the narrator. And does not include any other cast member through its run time.

Still from Our Universe

Our Universe Plot/Synopsis

The official Netflix synopsis of the series reads

Witness the remarkable story of our universe over billions of years and its inextricable link to life on Earth in this sweeping documentary series.

The series trailer shows us a glimpse of Morgan Freeman’s powerful yet calming narration of the documentary. The documentary will mainly surround the universe’s origin and how every creature on this planet, living or non-living, is somehow connected. It talks about how each being an object of the universe affects one another differently.

It follows the aspects of the natural world, aquatic animals, terrestrial animals and various species that dwell among us. The trailer also shows us that they ventured into the happenings in the space. We are still learning about the world beyond Earth and how it can be connected to us.

The documentary will show us mesmerizing visuals of underwater beings, space, and various animals we never witnessed will be shown in the docu-series. The trailer has added much to the anticipation by using extensive footage from the deepest of Earth to the farthest of the sky.

Also Read: Elite Season 6 Ending Explained: Did Ivan Die? Who is Responsible for the Accident? Is Season 7 Happening?

Our Universe Release Date And Trailer

The upcoming documentary is set to release on November 22, 2022, on Netflix. Are you excited to watch the docuseries? Let us know in the comments below!

Also Read: One of Us Is Lying Season 2 Ending Explained: Does the Murder Bunch Gets Caught in the End? Will there be a Season 2?