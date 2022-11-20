Categories World Powerful explosions rock Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant: IAEA Post author By Google News Post date November 20, 2022 No Comments on Powerful explosions rock Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant: IAEA Russia-Ukraine live: Explosions rock nuclear plant – IAEA Al Jazeera English Source link Share this:TweetPrintTelegramLike Loading... Related Tags Europe, explosions, IAEA, news., nuclear, plant, power, powerful, Rock, Russia, Russia-Ukraine war, Ukraine, Zaporizhzhia By Google News GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines. View Archive → ← Toshakhana saga: Umar Farooq Zahoor remains wanted by Norwegian Police → Snow and thunderstorms could hinder holiday travel this week | CNN Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.