Prince William recalls cheeky ‘sniper’ tactic while playing football





The Prince of Wales is the president of the English Football Association and is a big fan of Aston Villa as well. He enjoys occasionally playing the sport, and once revealed he had a “sniper” tactic on a troublesome opponent who “wanted to break” his legs.

Before the Covid lockdown of 2020, Prince William spoke on the That Peter Crouch Podcast, which is a football and entertainment show. While recording, the royal confessed that as a joke he convinced his bodyguard to shine a laser red dot on an opponent while playing football and teased “he’s following you!” Prince William said on the podcast: “A long time ago, I got one of my policemen to take a laser pen out with them. And I got him to red mark, red dot one of the players. “I kept saying ‘see, see what happened to you’, I was about 15 at the time I said ‘see, he’s following you, following you.”

Host of the show and former football player Peter Crouch laughed a lot at the story and asked if the royal was “pretending to have a sniper on him?” Prince William replied: “Exactly it, it put him off for about, you know, 10 minutes.” The royal is apparently also not very good at his favourite sport, as Prince William described himself playing football as a “fat knacker running around at the back, panting”. During the same podcast, the Prince also amusingly admitted that the worst gift he ever bought his wife Kate Middleton was a pair of binoculars, and he said “she’s never let me forget that.” It caused Peter Crouch to laugh even more, and the royal added: “It didn’t go well. Honestly, I have no idea why I bought her a pair of binoculars, it seemed like a good idea at the time.” READ MORE: Meghan and Harry slammed for ‘wanting royal title just to earn money’

Prince William responded to the comments while speaking with Llywydd Elin Jones (Presiding Officer) while touring the Siambr (Welsh parliament). While showing off her Wales football hat, she jokingly said to the royal she wouldn’t ask who he would be supporting between Wales and England. He replied: “No, it’s ok, I’m telling everyone I’m supporting both, definitely. I can’t lose. “I’ve supported England since I’ve been quite small. But I support Welsh rugby and that’s my way of doing it. I happily support Wales over England in the rugby so I’ve got to be able to play carefully with my affiliations. “I worry otherwise if I suddenly drop England to support Wales then that doesn’t look right for the sport either. So I can’t do that.”

