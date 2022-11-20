Princess Charlene turns heads in ‘fabulous’ dress for glamorous night

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco were joined by members of the extended Monegasque Royal Family during the annual National Day celebrations. In the morning, they all watched the military parade from the balcony of the Palais du Prince and in the evening, they attended the annual Monaco National Day Gala Performance at the Grimaldi Forum in Monte Carlo.
For the glamorous evening, Princess Charlene opted for a navy floor-length gown which she donned with a sash and star of the Order of St Charles.
The dress is believed to be a custom design by Terrence Bray, one of Charlene’s favourite fashion designers. The gown featured long sleeves and a turtleneck.
The Princess finished her outfit with a pair of black pumps and a mini gold clutch bag which perfectly complemented her elegant look. For jewellery, the royal simply wore a pair of gold drop earrings with a black gemstone.
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene were joined by Princess Caroline and her children, Andreas, Pierre and Charlotte Casiraghi with their spouses, to watch the Day Gala Performance at the Grimaldi Forum.
READ MORE: Three hairstyles to avoid or risk ‘adding years to your face’
The Monaco National Day, also known as The Sovereign Prince’s Day, is held on the day of St Rainier, the namesake saint of Prince Rainier III, the father of Prince Albert.
Royal fans loved Charlene’s outfit and some took to social media to share their thoughts. @joannewindsor said: “Stunning. But I feel let down by her tame earrings. She could have gone bolder here.”
Another one, @ojeannine, commented: “Lovely and classic!” and social media user @luxmeagainpreloved added: “Beautiful, understated elegance.”
Royal watcher @esra_zen said Princess Charlene looked “fantastic” while @sassy_twins_ agreed to say she was “fabulous”. @stefanie.prince added: “They all look so beautiful and their fashion is always unique!”
DON’T MISS:
Charlotte Casiraghi donned a tweed gown from the Pre-Fall 2022 Collection from Chanel. The sleeveless long dress in red tones had a gold belt which added a touch of glamour to the look.
Royal fans said she looked “very chic” and “elegant” and another added the dress was “beautiful and fit Charlotte to perfection”. However, others opined it was a “boring” choice.
“Even Chanel can be boring sometimes,” said @nojomyers and @ojeannine added: “Not gala-level formal. She wears it well but it just seems sort of ‘meh’ for Chanel.”
Beatrice Borromeo, Pierre Casiraghi’s wife, who stunned in the morning in a red Dior suit and a large burgundy hat, opted for a romantic boho dress in the evening.
READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth had ‘unique’ jewel she only loaned to two royals
The floor-length gown in gold tones was also from Dior and gave the model a relaxed yet very chic ancient Greek look. Beatrice added a gold headband, gold pumps and a matching handbag ad styled her long hair in subtle waves.
“She’s gorgeous! I love her, she looks like a storybook Princess,” said @leilackennedy. Social media user @dany111090 simply said: “A goddess!”
To watch the military parade and attend mass at the Cathedral of Monaco with her husband Prince Albert in the morning, Princess Charlene opted for an Akris white coat dress which she combined with a black turtleneck jumper underneath.
For accessories, the royal chose a pair of black gloves and a trendy black hat. In terms of jewellery, Princess Charlene sported a delicate diamond brooch and a pair of diamond and pearl drop earrings.
Royal watchers took to social media to praise the royal’s look with @plattypuss2 commenting on Twitter: “She has such a distinctive style. She reminds me of Charlize Theron.”
It is unusual for Princess Charlene to wear a brooch but this time she could be seen donning a diamond design in the shape of a bow along with a small ribbon of the Order of Saint-Charles.
She chose the Van Cleef & Arpels Platinum and Diamonds Snowflake Noeud and finished the look with a pair of Dior black pumps.
Source link