Queen showed ‘girlish adoration’ on wedding day 75 years ago

Then Princess Elizabeth married the Duke of Edinburgh in 1947 during a huge service at Westminster Abbey. On what would have been the royal couple’s 75th wedding anniversary today (November 20), Express.co.uk takes a look back at the Queen and Prince Philip’s royal wedding.

Aged 21, Princess Elizabeth was the picture of elegance when she walked down the aisle all those years ago.

Guided to the altar by her beloved papa King George VI, the future Queen pledged her lifelong devotion to Philip, a vow she kept until the Duke’s death aged 99 in 2021.

But while her devotion to Philip was evident at her wedding, a body language expert has claimed she also kept an “appropriate sense of royal status” too.

Judi James said: “Its important to put the Queen and Philip’s body language into context on their wedding day.

