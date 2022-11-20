Queen showed ‘girlish adoration’ on wedding day 75 years ago

Then Princess Elizabeth married the Duke of Edinburgh in 1947 during a huge service at Westminster Abbey. On what would have been the royal couple’s 75th wedding anniversary today (November 20), Express.co.uk takes a look back at the Queen and Prince Philip’s royal wedding.
Aged 21, Princess Elizabeth was the picture of elegance when she walked down the aisle all those years ago.
Guided to the altar by her beloved papa King George VI, the future Queen pledged her lifelong devotion to Philip, a vow she kept until the Duke’s death aged 99 in 2021.
But while her devotion to Philip was evident at her wedding, a body language expert has claimed she also kept an “appropriate sense of royal status” too.
Judi James said: “Its important to put the Queen and Philip’s body language into context on their wedding day.
“But there is also that facial expression that barely changed over the decades as she looked at Philip, which was a very youthful, rather girlish smile of adoration and excitement.”
As for Philip, he took on a key supportive role at his wedding, much like he did throughout the Queen’s long reign.
Judi said: “Philip looked much more mature and manly, looking fondly at the Queen with a fondly indulgent-looking smile.
“It was also his role to ‘vanish’ slightly for the wedding, walking beside the Queen with one hand extended to hold hers in a more gallant gesture, but with little facial response apart from an expression of quiet duty as the Queen greeted people and the public with a more regal smile.”
When the Queen unexpectedly ascended the throne at the age of 25 in 1952, Prince Philip left his naval career behind to support the Queen full-time.
He remained a senior working royal until the impressive age of 96, supporting the Queen with her busy schedule of engagements for decades.
He also laid out the blueprint for a modern royal consort, championing his own portfolio of causes and keeping military roles.
Philip’s flagship youth scheme, the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, came to define his royal tenure.
Away from the royal spotlight, the Queen and Prince Philip enjoyed parenting four children, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.
The royal duo celebrated their Platinum Wedding Anniversary in 2017, and they famously spent the first UK lockdown in isolation together at Windsor Castle.
When the Duke died in April 2021, the nation was visibly moved by images of the Queen sitting alone in St George’s Chapel, as she said goodbye to her husband at his funeral.
A year and a half later, the Queen died at Balmoral Castle and she was buried next to her husband in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.
