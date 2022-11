Meghan, Duchess of Sussex carried a bouquet of Forget-Me-Nots which were handpicked by Prince Harry from their private garden.

Touchingly, Forget-Me-Nots were the favourite flower of Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana.

Meghan’s bouquet also included myrtle from a bush started from the sprig in the Queen’s wedding bouquet.

Princess Eugenie carried lily of the valley, the late Queen’s favourite flower, and ivy perhaps in tribute to her home with husband Jack Brooksbank, Ivy Cottage.