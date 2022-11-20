Quotes of the Week: Yellowstone, 9-1-1, Dead to Me, The Amazing Race and More

Thanksgiving hasn’t arrived quite yet, but we suppose it’s never too early to show a little gratitude for top-notch TV.

In the Quotes of the Week compilation below, we’ve gathered more than 15 of television’s most memorable sound bites from the past seven days, including moments both scripted and unscripted from broadcast, cable and streaming series.

This time around, we’ve got Chucky‘s exceedingly low opinion of his East Coast origins, Claire’s understandable aversion to slimy fish on The Amazing Race, B2EMO’s most sentimental moment yet on Andor, and a Walking Dead development that stunned even the unflappable Negan.

Also featured in this week’s roundup: double doses of Dead to Me, The Sex Lives of College Girls and The Santa Clauses, plus a rare triple appearance, this time from Yellowstone‘s Season 5 premiere.

Scroll through the list below to see all of our picks for the week, then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves!