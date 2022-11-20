Raven From “Love Is Blind” Posted A Series Of Cryptic Comments About SK Amid Rumors That He Cheated On Her

Rumors started earlier this week after a TikTok showed a user by the name of @emmwho9 saying, “Put a finger down if you went on a date in April with a guy from Hinge and then you see that he’s actually on the show Love Is Blind, and that he met you after the show was filmed, but is still with the same girl right now.” She followed up the video with alleged screenshots of her messages with SK, a video of a DM conversation on Instagram, and a video of SK kayaking.





Seemingly in response, Raven said in her own now-deleted video, “Rumors are rumors, and we’re fine. That’s my man, and I’m sticking beside him.”