Riedi Earns Maiden Challenger Trophy At HPP Open – Tennis TourTalk

HELSINKI/STARNBERG, November 20, 2022

#NextGenATP Swiss Leandro Riedi has clinched his maiden title on the ATP Challenger Tour by lifting the trophy of the HPP Open in Helsinki. The 20-year-old, who battled through the qualifying of the €67,960 hard-court event at the Tali Tennis Center in Finland, defeated No. 5 seed Tomas Machac from the Czech Republic 6-3, 6-1 in Sunday’s singles final.

World No. 277 Riedi won 71 per cent of his first-service points and capitalized on five of his nine break-point chances to seal victory in one hour and 10 minutes.

First #ATPChallenger title 🔥 20-year-old 🇨🇭 Leandro Riedi gets past Machac 6-3, 6-1 in a flawless performance to win the 🏆 in Helsinki! pic.twitter.com/cyhKqYT5yM — ATP Challenger Tour (@ATPChallenger) November 20, 2022

“It was a good match from my side. I was focused and stayed positive throughout the match, even though I made a few mistakes. I just let it go and this [tournament win] is the best feeling in the world right now,” Riedi said.

“I was positive on court and that was my goal throughout the week, whatever happens. That probably helped me to win the tournament.”

Following three triumphs on the ITF World Tennis Tour, Riedi earned the biggest title of his young career. The 2020 Australian Open Boys’ doubles champion pocketed €9,200 in prize money as well as 90 ATP Ranking points.