Russia-Ukraine war live: 437 Ukrainian children killed so far, says Kyiv; UK sending tech to counter Iranian drones

New Zealand said on Sunday that its defence minister, Peeni Henare, had visited Kyiv to reaffirm support for Ukraine’s resistance to Russia’s invasion.

“We discussed New Zealand’s recent extension of the infantry training support mission in the UK for Ukrainian troops out to July 2023,” Henare said in a statement after holding bilateral talks with his Ukrainian counterpart, Oleksii Reznikov.

New Zealand last week said it would send a further 66 defence personnel to Britain to help train Ukrainian soldiers.