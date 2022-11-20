Russian soldier rages during phone call with mum as troop fall ill

The Russian soldier told his mother that men in his battalion hadn’t eaten in days, as the food was scarce and men were taking it in turns to eat. He told his mother that there were men in the army who were 50 and 60 years old, who thought the experience would be like staying at a holiday resort. He also claimed that one soldier had fallen ill due to the poor conditions Russian commanders were expecting them to fight in and started spitting up blood as he now has Tuberculosis (TB). The Russian soldier was also racist during the call and asked his mother if she wanted him to bring back a cut-off ear from a black soldier.

The Russian soldier told his mother: “F***, such a sh*tty attitude towards the people here. We have one corpse lying around and no one is getting it out.”

His mother said: “Nightmare.”

The Russian soldier added: “The battalion commander doesn’t give a s***.”

His mother said: “Are you fed well?”

The Russian soldier added: “Nah, they don’t give us canned food, don’t give us anything. We eat what we can find. Some men don’t eat for two days while another unit is eating, some have ulcers and one has TB now, he started spitting blood.

“The Pskov guy, who I came with… The battalion commander said it’s a 20km drive to the village and from the village some walk to the hospital, he said ‘go on foot.’

“And people are going, I don’t understand it… Men are 50, and 60 years old, what do they want? They thought they came to a resort? So, we have these walks.”

His mother said: “What are you doing then?”

The Russian soldier said: “We’re standing behind, in defence, we have three lines, the first line if this first line collapses, runs away then we hold as we’re in the second line.

“We’re in the worse hell, everything (shells) is flying above us, yesterday it was the same mortar bombs landing nearby and you just hope it doesn’t fall in the dugout.”

