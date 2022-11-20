Russian soldier rages during phone call with mum as troop fall ill

The Russian soldier told his mother that men in his battalion hadn’t eaten in days, as the food was scarce and men were taking it in turns to eat. He told his mother that there were men in the army who were 50 and 60 years old, who thought the experience would be like staying at a holiday resort. He also claimed that one soldier had fallen ill due to the poor conditions Russian commanders were expecting them to fight in and started spitting up blood as he now has Tuberculosis (TB). The Russian soldier was also racist during the call and asked his mother if she wanted him to bring back a cut-off ear from a black soldier.
The Russian soldier told his mother: “F***, such a sh*tty attitude towards the people here. We have one corpse lying around and no one is getting it out.”
His mother said: “Nightmare.”
The Russian soldier added: “The battalion commander doesn’t give a s***.”
His mother said: “Are you fed well?”
The Russian soldier added: “Nah, they don’t give us canned food, don’t give us anything. We eat what we can find. Some men don’t eat for two days while another unit is eating, some have ulcers and one has TB now, he started spitting blood.
“The Pskov guy, who I came with… The battalion commander said it’s a 20km drive to the village and from the village some walk to the hospital, he said ‘go on foot.’
“And people are going, I don’t understand it… Men are 50, and 60 years old, what do they want? They thought they came to a resort? So, we have these walks.”
His mother said: “What are you doing then?”
The Russian soldier said: “We’re standing behind, in defence, we have three lines, the first line if this first line collapses, runs away then we hold as we’re in the second line.
“We’re in the worse hell, everything (shells) is flying above us, yesterday it was the same mortar bombs landing nearby and you just hope it doesn’t fall in the dugout.”
JUST IN: Protesters in Iran set fire to Ayatollah Khomeini’s house in furious arson attack
His mother added: “Which direction is this?”
The Russian soldier said: “Kreminna the village, they were surrounding us yesterday, I thought they’d take us in an encirclement.
“The defence collapsed yesterday, it was fireworks but otherwise it’s fine.”
His mother said: “Fine, yeah? You like it?”
The Russian soldier added: “You get used to it, it’s fine when you are bombed when you aren’t, it gets scary.”
“There are no hohols (Ukrainians) here anymore, Blacks Arabs French, Canadians.”
His mother said: “Yes, yes, they showed it yesterday on TV.”
The Russian soldier said: “Finland, Americans.”
His mother added; “Whole of Europe, yes.”
The Russian soldier said: “Do you want me to bring you a black man’s ear mum?”
The Russian soldier added: “Calm down there, not funny!”
READ MORE: Ukraine’s energy chief issues warning and urges people to find ‘alternative place to stay’
Russian President Vladimir Putin has been ramping up his war efforts in Ukraine despite major losses.
Putin has called for 300,000 new conscripts to join the battle in neighbouring Ukraine.
And there have also been ongoing reports of Russian soldiers absconding from the battlefield due to a lack of proper equipment.
Vadym Prystaiko, Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK has claimed that some Russian troops have been calling the special hotline in Ukraine in order to surrender.
Mr Prystaiko told Talk TV: “They have not arrived in numbers yet, I guess they’re just coming through the training courses very fast.
“Which will allow them to understand which side of the Kalashnikov the bullets are coming out, most of these people are not young per se.
“Some of them are extremely too old and unfit for the service and unmotivated.
Mr Prystaiko added: “So, these people they’re coming to Ukrainian frontlines.
“And we have a couple of hundred of them already, it’s not thousands yet, but hundreds.
“Some of them were to get to Ukrainian captivity, they would call the special hotlines which we established to tell people you still can survive.
“Just call this number, and you will be with us where you will be returned, don’t get into the crimes don’t kill anybody you will be ok, you will be safe.”
READ NEXT
Source link