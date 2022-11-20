Sadiq Khan’s ULEZ scheme has taken 15,000 vehicles off the road

In total, over 15,200 older, more polluting cars, motorcycles, vans, minibuses and heavy vehicles have been removed from London’s roads.

Christina Calderato, TfL’s Director of Strategy and Policy, said: “The ULEZ is a vital part of tackling the public health emergency caused by toxic air pollution, with millions of Londoners now breathing cleaner air.

“We are pleased to have been able to help small businesses, charities, those on low incomes and disabled people make the green transition as a result of the Mayor’s scrappage scheme.

“Not only has the scheme taken more than 15,000 older, more polluting vehicles off the road, it has led to Londoners adopting more environmentally friendly travel choices, with a third of car and motorcycle scrappage grant recipients not buying a new car.