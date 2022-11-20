Santa pics with pets, OLG Holiday Gift Fair, Alki UCC donation drive, more possibilities for your West Seattle Sunday

(Saturday morning photo by James Bratsanos)

Welcome to Sunday! We start with events from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide:

OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE HOLIDAY GIFT FAIR: 9:30 am-1:30 pm, “come to shop, eat, and make a wreath … Shop for ethically sourced gifts and food, including chocolates, Advent calendars, nativities, jewelry, holiday décor, scarves, and cozy socks.” The gift fair also includes lunch options and a bake sale. (7000 35th SW)

TOYS FOR TOTS: You can drop off unwrapped new toys at the Kiwanis Club of West Seattle‘s booth on the west side of the Farmers’ Market, 10 am-2 pm.

HOLIDAY BAZAAR: The White Center Library Guild‘s annual Holiday Bazaar & Book Sale concludes today at the library (1409 SW 107th), 11 am-3 pm.

PET PHOTOS WITH SANTA: Bring your pet(s) for pics with Santa, taken by a pro photographer, 2-6 pm at Dough Joy Donuts (4310 SW Oregon).

ORDERING DEADLINES: If you’re getting help with your Thanksgiving dinner, note that today’s the deadline for several ordering options – see them listed beneath the first photo in our Holiday Guide.

And now, from our year-round West Seattle Event Calendar:

CHURCHES WITH ONLINE SERVICES: We’re continuing to list these – see today’s list here.

LACROSSE FOR GIRLS: Casual “fall ball” drop-in event at AT Milo Park (30th/Thistle), 9:30 am-11 am, as explained in our calendar listing.

DONATION DRIVE: In addition to what’s in our calendar listing for today’s 11 am-3 pm donation drive at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds), the church says this is the current priority:

Please help our unsheltered neighbors meet the many challenges of living outdoors as the season turns cold and wet. Donations of clean and usable sleeping bags, blankets, tarps and tents are in great need, as well as warm outdoor clothing for men and women. Non-perishable food and hygiene items are always welcome.

LAST DAY FOR BOOK FUNDRAISER: Today’s the last day you can shop at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW) and have part of your purchase benefit Louisa Boren STEM K-8. Shop hours today are 11 am-5 pm.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Get ready for Thanksgiving! 10 am-2 pm, the market offers fall produce as well as flowers, cheese, fish, meat, baked goods, condiments, fresh-cooked food, beverages, more. Here’s today’s vendor list. California SW between Oregon and Alaska.

CLASSIC NOVELS (AND MOVIES) CLUB: 3 pm monthly gathering at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), this month discussing “The Discomfort of Evening” by Marieke Lucas Rijneveld. More info in our calendar listing.

LIVE AT EASY STREET: Seattle punk veterans AAIIEE are live in-store at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), 5 pm. Free, all ages.

NEED FOOD? White Center Community Dinner Church serves a free meal (take-away available) at 5 pm Sundays at the Salvation Army Center in South Delridge (9050 16th SW).

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

SUNDAY NIGHT KARAOKE: 9 pm to 1:30 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

Have an event to add to our calendar? Please email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!