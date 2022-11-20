Sarah Ferguson’s ex-lover called for ‘honest’ advice for Andrew





The US financial advisor who was famously photographed in the south of France with Sarah Ferguson was asked for his “honest” advice on how Prince Andrew should behave following his disastrous 2019 Newsnight interview, according to a new report. Prince Andrew, 62, was interviewed by the BBC’s Emily Maitlis for the special in 2019, in which he was probed on his relationship with the late convicted paedophile, Jeffrey Epstein.

The Duke of York then faced a civil case from Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre in the US, which was settled earlier this year. The settlement was for an undisclosed sum, and the prince has always vehemently denied the allegations. But the 2019 interview was widely considered a “catastrophe” that left Andrew in “terrible shape”, John Bryan has said this weekend. Mr Bryan, 67, was a financial advisor to the Duchess of York, and was famously photographed with her in St Tropez in what became known as the “toe-sucking scandal”.

The photographs were taken in the wake of the public announcement of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s split in 1992. The couple were married from 1986 until their divorce was finalised in 1996. However, Mr Bryan has claimed he was asked for his “honest” advice on how to reassemble the Duke of York’s reputation following the notorious interview, which led to his stepping back from royal life. Mr Bryan had maintained a close relationship with the Duchess through the years, and was holidaying with Sarah, and the Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, in 1992. READ MORE: Prince Harry found ‘consolation’ after Queen’s death

“She told me that Andrew was in terrible shape. “He was distraught. They were distraught.” He described two visits to Royal Lodge at Windsor as “cloak and dagger”, surrounded by a sense of paranoia at his presence hitting the press. He claimed the Duke of York shook his hand before embracing him on his arrival.

Prince Andrew was stripped of the official use of his HRH title and several patronages in January this year. He is no longer a working royal, and it has been reported that King Charles has confirmed to his younger sibling he will not return to active royal duties.

Like Loading...