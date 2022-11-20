See Over 100 Animals On This Wild Florida Drive-Thru Safari Park Tour

There are many ways to experience wildlife and have a safari adventure in Florida. However, there are a few ways to do so from the comfort of a traveler’s own vehicle with a variety of animals, equal to Wild Florida Drive-Thru Safari and Gator Park. This self-guided tour offers travelers the best way to experience a wildlife safari from the comfort and privacy of their own vehicle.





Travelers can find Wild Florida Drive-Thru Safari and Gator Park in Kenansville, Florida. Here travelers can discover over a hundred animals ranging from locally found species to species found throughout North America and Africa. Travelers will have an incredible time enjoying wildlife from the comfort and convenience of their own car.

Wild Florida Drive-Thru Safari And Gator Park Admission

Travelers can trade off crowded group tours and bus tours for this much more private and intimate safari in their own vehicle. Since 2010, this park has been offering an incredible safari experience to its visitors. On this self-guided tour, travelers have the chance to explore Wild Florida Drive-Thru Safari Park from the comfort of their own vehicle. On this drive-thru tour, travelers will experience over a hundred animals, from zebras and white-tailed deer, to bison and alligators. The park even has a special section where travelers have the chance to hand-feed giraffes. This is a great way to experience the wonderful wildlife of the park without having to mingle closely with crowds.

What’s Included In This Safari Park Tour

Travelers who sign up for this tour will have a chance to experience 200 additional animals as part of the experience. It should be noted that the giraffe feeding platform is part of another experience and is not included in the cost of the Drive-Thru Safari.

Kicking Off A Safari At Wild Florida Drive-Thru Safari And Gator Park

Travelers can arrive at Wild Florida Drive-Thru Safari And Gator Park to kick off this tour any time Monday through Saturday from 9 am to 5 pm. These tours will be running until November 24th, 2023. This means that travelers still have plenty of time to enjoy this safari with an incredible variety of animals in Florida.

Address – 3301 Lake Cypress Rd, Kenansville, FL 34739

– 3301 Lake Cypress Rd, Kenansville, FL 34739 Phone – (407) 957-3135

– (407) 957-3135 Hours – Monday to Saturday, 9 am to 5 pm

What To Expect From Wild Florida Drive-Thru Safari And Gator Park

Travelers should be prepared for a wild ride through the gravel paths of Wild Florida Drive-Thru Safari And Gator Park. Here, travelers can be able to explore this incredible park with over a hundred native and exotic animals that are able to roam freely through this park. This park is home to animals the herald from both North America and across the Atlantic from the Wilds of Africa. Travelers will love experiencing this incredible variety of animals.

Taking up over 170 acres of untouched natural landscape, this wildlife and safari park is a truly unique destination. They offer a rare opportunity to get up close to animals while still in the comfort and privacy of their own car. Some animals in this park include giraffes, zebra, eland antelope, scimitar oryx, American bison, mouflon sheep, and, of course, many more. Travelers who love animals cannot miss the chance to see these animals in real life.

Wild Florida Safari Drive-Thru Park

Driving through Wild Florida Drive-Thru Safari and Gator Park allows travelers to experience an impressive variety of both exotic animals and animals that are native to Florida. This incredible variety of animals includes species such as white-tailed deer, bison, cracker cows, zebras, watusi, and oryx. Fans of alligators can check out their incredible gator pond, which is home to many local alligators that needed to be relocated after becoming too comfortable in human habitats. This wonderful isn’t only a second chance for the alligators but a chance for travelers to experience them in person too.

Good To Know Information About This Florida Safari

Travelers looking to take part in this incredible drive-thru safari should check out this good-to-know information. Confirmation for tickets will be received immediately upon booking. The park is wheelchair and stroller accessible. There are no pets allowed in the park.

Entrance – 3301 Lake Cypress Road, Kenansville, FL 34739. Most travelers can participate. Operated by Wild Florida Airboat

Cancelation Policy

Their cancelation policy is pretty straightforward. Travelers must contact the park to cancel the ticket 24 hours before their planned tour in order to receive a full refund. If travelers attempt to cancel within 24 hours of the scheduled tour, they will not receive a refund. Cut-off times are based on Eastern Standard Time. The tour is from the comfort of the traveler’s own vehicle, so the weather will not affect tours and not be a reason for this tour’s cancelation.