Shifting Sands: Re-imagining CX in a Web3 World – ET BrandEquity

Namrita Mahindro

The internet is abuzz with mentions of Web3 everywhere. But what is this technology? Is it a shiny new toy in the world of customer experience or is there substance beyond the hype?

The term ‘Web3’ was coined by Ethereum co-founder Gavin Wood in 2014, referring to a ‘decentralized online ecosystem based on blockchain’. However, it was not until last year that the idea of Web3 started gaining mainstream popularity.

Beyond the foundational technologies of blockchain including cryptocurrencies, the metaverse (which is all about immersive experiences) and NFTs (a unique digital asset class) are also likely to merge with Web3 over time to provide the next generation internet experience

What sets Web3 apart from Web1 and Web2 is the focus on replacing blind trust in a central authority, a.k.a platform monopolies with centralised control like Google, Facebook and Amazon with open, transparent, decentralised and peer-to-peer ecosystems.

Web3’s relevance in the context of customer experience

Web3 will potentially be the harbinger of change and will help imagine new possibilities between brands and consumers. Some of the shifts are likely to be in the following areas:

1. More equitable relationships between brands and customers: Web3 will put control over data back in the hands of its owners. Instead of companies holding all of the customer data, each individual browsing the internet will have their own Web3 wallets that store all of their data. They can then decide which brands to engage with, how, when, and to what extent.

2. Hyper-personalised experiences and relationships: The increasing pervasiveness of the metaverse will pave way for a cultural evolution: more social, more connected, more immersive, more user friendly and user centric experiences will evolve. The metaverse will open up endless places with limitless experiences like an infinite experience loop for people to explore, live, work and play in.

3. Seamless interactions with no intermediaries: In a Web3 world consumers will interact directly with brands, cutting out the intermediaries – be it to buy properties or to get loans. The engine is based on speed, transparency and 100% traceability. Organisations that are in the role of an intermediary will need to think of self-disrupting their current business models creating new systems and ways of being – else they run the risk of being disrupted by others.

4. Infinite possibilities for new value creation: For Web3 first born brands the value proposition will come in many forms including various auctions mechanisms and revenue distributed through complex multi-layer royalty systems. Micropayment incentivised privacy-based interactions will go beyond gamification to solving real world problems like access to consumer health, driving and other data which will be very relevant for insurance industries. Web3 wallets and passports will play a pivotal role in enabling discounts and benefits through unique and personalised NFTs in the sports, events and other industries. The lines between physical and digital are blurring with product launches in fashion happening across both places simultaneously.

5. Revving up the innovation engine: Whilst the seeds for co-innovation were sown in Web 2.0 with businesses like Starwood Hotels building their new brand concept, Aloft Hotels on Second Life as early as 2006, two years before the physical hotel launch, Web3 will see innovation across empowering customers, personalising engagement and creating new forms of value. Product co-innovation through decentralized autonomous organizations (DAO) or public crowd funding with financial incentives and rewards in the form of NFTs, tokens and digital assets, will enable innovation at scale and with agility.

6. Lifetime loyalty: The brand community will be empowered more than ever before, and will create brand strength. Each community member will bring in a large network of value enhancers – for instance likeminded fans for a musician, aid research of new ideas to evolve the community, and they will have an intrinsic motivation to further increase the community’s size and value. Web3 will also enable customers to own, sell, transfer their loyalty points for the first time without involving the business. The business on the other hand will focus on the long term and widespread value of these loyalty points

7. Restoring trust and confidence in the digital ecosystem: Web2 is plagued with information manipulation and misrepresentation, fake news and deep fakes due to the malicious use of various technologies. However, blockchain technology sitting at the heart of Web3 has the power to restore trust and confidence in the digital ecosystem by leveraging cryptographic algorithms and hashing along with the immutable nature of the blockchain to identify perpetrators behind these digital crimes

8. Greater safety and security: Blockchain technology is based on the principle of being distributed across peer-to-peer networks – across many blocks on different servers. Since there is no central server, customer information is a lot less likely to get hacked.

9. Ethics embedded in the fabric of Web3: Web3 is designed to uphold consumer privacy and rights based on the principles of fidelity, integrity, and autonomy but it faces challenges in terms of education and large-scale adoption. A multi-sectoral approach to designing and deploying a digital ethics framework, developing international standards, implementing key ethical performance indicators, embracing societal expectations of diversity and inclusion, impact on environment, long-term sustainability, education, and emphasis on ESGs will be of paramount importance. Creating a robust ethics architecture will ensure adequate data governance and address identity management, privacy, security, ownership challenges, across various industries or domains which are key to a trusted customer experience.

Customer experience champions already riding the Web3 wave

If we look at brands that are known for their customer experience like Nike, Disney, Ikea, Amazon, IBM and Fedex – most have already embarked on their web3 journeys.

Nikeland is Nike’s Roblox based metaverse is used by the brand as a platform to deepen engagement and commerce allowing its fans to meet, socialize, take part in promotions and engage with a whole range of brand experiences. They’ve already had 7 million visitors spend time in Nikeland since its launch in November 2021. Their fans can engage in brand experiences, participate in promotional events and buy virtual merchandise for their avatars. These avatars can travel to other Roblox environments thereby becoming digital brand ambassadors for the brand.

Nike has also leveraged the surging NFT craze by creating NFT sneakers which can be further customised and personalised by creating “skin vials” by different designers on the base NFT sneakers. They have established a new sustainable revenue stream with the royalty fee on the collectibles which expands with further utility and a growing ecosystem



Potential challenges and risks with Web3

One of the biggest challenges of Web3 is around the regulatory framework which is inconsistent and lacks clarity on the classification of these assets and the governance models around them.

From a privacy and security perspective Web3 holds strong promise but there are still cracks in the ecosystem and scams and fraudulent schemes continue to be a risk from a consumer point of view.

High volatility in the NFT and crypto markets, copyright infringement using NFTs and crypto thefts allows unscrupulous actors to wreak havoc on both builders and users.

Fears of accelerated cybercrime such as online harassment, hate speech, and child abuse photos are some of the other challenges that have been emerging. Furthermore, if the information is housed worldwide, regulatory issues regarding which country’s laws apply to a certain website may arise.

Last but not the least, user experience is still very complex and difficult to navigate especially for non-technical users be it setting up a wallet, connecting it, purchasing crypto or even providing liquidity.



Way Forward

To deliver on the potential and promise of the next gen internet, businesses must start thinking about responsible ways of interacting with the Web3 ecosystem and prioritise trust and security, consumer protection, usability, long-term value, education, community focus and compliance to see wider scale and accelerated adoption.

Web3’s promise of enhanced user value proposition and disintermediated businesses providing a paradigm shift in disrupting incumbent businesses, and creating new opportunities in assets, infrastructure and services – all this becoming a reality at scale will be unravelled over the next decade.

(The author is Chief Digital Officer at Aditya Birla Chemicals. Views expressed are personal.)

This analysis, consolidated into a report titled “The metaverse in Asia – Strategies for accelerating economic impact”, showcases the potential impact of the metaverse in 12 Asian economies (Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Mainland China, Pakistan, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam), and highlights the strategies that these economies are adopting to reap the rewards of the metaverse.