Shirley Ballas’ appearance leaves Strictly viewers distracted

Strictly Come Dancing returned to Blackpool Tower Ballroom, celebrating the glitz and glamour of dance since 1894. The eight remaining contestants were set to give their all in a bid to impress the judges, and to guarantee their safety into next week. The judges and the contestants put on their best glad rags to mark the return to Blackpool, including Shirley who donned a golden floaty dress, but not all viewers were impressed as they became distracted.

As the professional dancers kicked off the show with an incredible performance, the judges also joined them on the dance floor.

Shirley strutted out alongside Anton Du Beke as they were both dressed to the nines in gold, but not everyone was impressed with her outfit choice.

Taking to Twitter, user @aimee_lcx91 joked: “Shirley has come as a curtain tie tonight #Strictly #StrictlyComeDancing.”

John Ingram commented: “What is Shirley wearing omg #StrictlyComeDancing.”

READ MORE: Naga Munchetty absent from BBC Breakfast after being rushed out