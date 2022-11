She said: “It makes you worry – ‘Do I look right? Am I too heavy?’

“They say, ‘Cover up your bingo arms’, then it makes you think, ‘Should I wear a dress with sleeves?’

“One person said, ‘Your ears are too big’, so I got a tape measure out and measured my ears.”

Shirley added that some people say she looks like she has a glass eye because she only wears one contact lens.