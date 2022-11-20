smg_wrr, weather advisory, Environment Canada, snow, Waterloo Region

Lake effect snow squalls, snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 cm and visibilities reduced to near zero in heavy and blowing snow have prompted a winter travel advisory for Waterloo Region and Guelph in effect through Sunday.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly, says Environment Canada, which advises postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve and taking extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.

For road conditions and other traveller information, visit www.ontario.ca/511, www.twitter.com/511Ontario or call 5-1-1.

To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

