Soundarya Sharma Will Bring Out Reality Of Tina Datta & Shalin Bhanot’s Relationship, Read To Know!! – Woman’s era

‘Bigg Boss 16’ has completed its half season but since the first week of this season, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta are in the headlines because of their relationship. The audience has seen the two getting closer to each other. Not only this, both have also been seen fighting fiercely with each other. But no one knows what is the real status of their relationship. Whereas, Soundarya Sharma is now planning to reveal the truth about Shalin and Tina’s relationship. She made a fun plan with Archana Gautam, in which Tina Datta will be the target.

Actually, this week Gautam Vig is out of the show. After his eviction, Soundarya Sharma became very emotional and she was seen crying bitterly. Whereas the next morning, Soundarya made tea for Shalin Bhanot and Soundarya also told the same thing to Archana Gautam, who is her good friend. On this, Archana Gautam told Soundarya a fun plan, to which Soundarya also agrees.

Archana Gautam tells Soundarya to get close to Shalin Bhanot, which will make Tina Datta jealous. Soundarya tells Archana that Gautam Vig, who is outside, will go mad and he will not like it at all. On this Archana says let it happen. But in the show, if you do this, then the truth of both will come in front of everyone. On this, Soundarya says, “Now I will do the same”. At the same time, after this whole conversation, Archana and Soundarya were seen in the living area. At this juncture, Shalin Bhanot comes and takes away the empty cup from Soundarya’s hand. Archana, seeing Shalin doing this, asks Soundarya to let him do it and don’t pay attention to him.

Let us inform you that in the last episode, there was a fierce fight between Tina and Shalin, due to which Shalin started talking about going home. But meanwhile, Tina was seen shouting at Sumbul that she is not polite. Shalin loves her but still Sumbul clings to Shalin like a cello tape. This statement of Tina went viral on social media.