SPOILERS ALERT: Stunning ‘Yellowstone’ Ends With Beth Dutton Under Arrest in the Twist No One Saw Coming

Yellowstone fans who might have thought the two-part Season 5 premiere was a little slower than normal sure won’t be able to say that after Episode 3 on Sunday night (Nov. 20). An episode chock-full of gems ends with Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) in handcuffs in a plot twist that’s somewhat of a game-changer.

What Happens With the Wolves That Got Shot on Yellowstone Season 5?

Episode 3 starts with another flashback that shows the Dutton Ranch’s problems with wolves ravaging its livestock go back decades, and it brings those problems forward into the present day, when officers from Fish & Wildlife come by to follow up on the wolves who have mysteriously disappeared after being tracked on the Duttons’ land.

What’s Going to Happen Between Rip and Carter on Yellowstone Season 5?

Their arrival interrupts an unexpectedly sweet scene between Rip (Cole Hauser) and Carter (Finn Little), when Rip tells Carter that despite his accident that resulted in the loss of John Dutton’s (Kevin Costner) horse, he’s going to ride out with the Bunkhouse Boys every day if Rip ever expects to make a proper cowboy out of him. Rip could just as easily be talking about himself when he gently reminds Carter that the Yellowstone ranch does not send orphans away.

Does Yellowstone Season 5 Reveal Kayce’s Vision Quest?

The new episode is bringing us closer to some sort of understanding of Kayce’s (Luke Grimes) Vision Quest from Season 4. As Kayce, Chairman Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) and Mo (Mo Brings Plenty) discuss the upcoming native funeral for his and Monica’s (Kelsey Asbille) dead son, John, he reveals that his vision involved a choice. He has chosen his life with Monica and Tate (Brecken Merrill), and he has decided to quit his job as Livestock Commissioner to focus on them.

His father raises a mild protest when he announces his decision, but says “of course” he’ll allow the funeral ceremony to take place at the ranch. One wonders why he does not fight Kayce’s resignation harder, and what it means for the rest of the season.

Asbille continues to impress with her portrayal of Monica’s grief over losing her baby, playing the scenes in no makeup and in closeups that leave her nothing to hide behind. Her kitchen meltdown in Episode 3 is one of the better pieces of acting we’ve yet seen from her, and one can only hope there’s more where that came from as the season goes on.

What Does Sarah Atwood’s Arrival Mean for the Duttons on Yellowstone?

There’s also some boardroom action, as Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) meets with Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri) for the first time after Market Equities files the expected lawsuit over John Dutton’s decision to use his office as governor to cancel their leases and pull funding for their projects. It looks like Jamie has the situation under control, but in reality, she seems to be playing another angle that we don’t know about yet.

Is the Market Equities Deal Going to Go Through on Yellowstone Season 5?

Beth Dutton pulls a proverbial rabbit out of her hat in Episode 3, cutting a clever side deal with Schwartz & Meyer that allows her to place the land she got from them in a conservation easement, essentially checkmating Market Equities’ plans to develop in the area and force the Duttons out. It looks like Caroline Warner (Jacki Weaver) might be done for … but we wouldn’t count her out just yet.

Episode 3 also involves a fascinating subplot going on at the reservation, where Chairman Rainwater may be losing his grip as a challenger rises. It turns out Angela Blue Thunder (Q’orianka Kilcher) is behind that and the protests at the casino, as she warns Rainwater, “I’m removing you” after the Duttons’ new schemes threaten to ruin the reservation’s plans.

What Happens to Beth Dutton on Yellowstone Season 5?

Beth is a study in contrasts during Episode 3, beginning the episode in an emotional state that shows she’s still dealing with her childhood issues around her mother and her tragic death. She ends the episode by insisting that everyone in the bunkhouse hit the bar at a nearby town to celebrate Lloyd’s (Forrie J. Smith) birthday, which Rip tries to tell her is a terrible idea. Things spiral rapidly out of control after a welcome second appearance from Lainey Wilson, whose character, Abby, is performing at the bar. But Beth ends up finding trouble after a woman starts flirting with Rip, which ends in Beth breaking a bottle over her head before an epic bar fight breaks out.

The episode ends with everyone from the bar and the ranch lined up outside, and that’s when we get a cold reminder that the new sheriff warned John Dutton he wouldn’t put up with the same shenanigans as his predecessor did. The sheriff decides to drop the charges against everyone except Beth, who he decides to make an example of. Episode 3 wraps with Beth in custody in the cop car as Rip warns the sheriff what a mistake he’s making, and one can’t help but feel that things are about to get way worse as the credits roll.

What Can We Expect From Yellowstone Season 5?

Will Beth really end up serving time? What will this do to John’s reign as governor? We’ll guess it can’t possibly be helped by his daughter and chief of staff serving time for assault. Is the Market Equities deal really dead? Or will Jamie pay Beth back for her blackmail by forming some sort of side alliance with Sarah Atwood? And how does the reservation play into all of this?

We’ll find out those answers and more as Yellowstone rolls through Season 5, which airs Sunday nights on Paramount Network. The season will consist of 14 episodes that will air in two arcs of seven episodes each.

As part of Taste of Country’s comprehensive coverage of all things Yellowstone, check out our Dutton Rules podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.