Sports News Roundup: Norway’s Ruud surprises himself by reaching Turin final; Adams feels honoured to captain U.S. at World Cup and more | Sports-Games

Soccer-Serbia counting on coach Stojkovic’s World Cup experience, says Mitrovic

Serbia have never moved past the group stages at the World Cup since the breakup of Yugoslavia but defender Stefan Mitrovic believes coach Dragan Stojkovic has instilled the right mentality for the team to reach the knockout stages. Serbia were knocked out at the group stage in 2010 and 2018 and they did not qualify in 2014. Last year they appointed Stojkovic, a former Yugoslav international who has played at several World Cups and European Championships.

Soccer-After rocky buildup, football ready to grab World Cup spotlight

Soccer took centre stage on Sunday as a World Cup shrouded in controversy prepares to kick off with a glitzy opening ceremony and host Qatar playing Ecuador in the first match to push aside the criticism which has dogged the showcase event. Under a glaring sun, Qatari men in crisp white thobes and women in black shayla headdresses and abayhas began filing into the spectacular Al Bayt stadium designed to look like the tents used by nomads.

Tennis-Norway’s Ruud surprises himself by reaching Turin final

Norway’s Casper Ruud said he was not expecting to reach yet another final in 2022 after beating Andrey Rublev in straight sets to book his place in Sunday’s showpiece at the ATP Finals in Turin. Ruud confidently swatted aside an error-prone Rublev 6-2 6-4 on Saturday to set up a clash against Novak Djokovic.

Soccer-Adams feels honoured to captain U.S. at World Cup

U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter named Tyler Adams captain for the World Cup on the eve of their opener against Wales after he emerged as the popular choice to lead the Americans on their return to soccer’s showpiece event after an eight-year absence. Leeds United midfielder Adams, 23, is the youngest captain by a distance at this year’s tournament, with England’s Harry Kane the only other skipper under the age of 30 in Qatar.

Tennis-Djokovic sets up meeting with Ruud in ATP final championship

Norwegian Casper Ruud is all that stands between Novak Djokovic and a record-equalling sixth ATP Finals title, after the Serbian former number one beat American Taylor Fritz 7-6(5) 7-6(6) in the Turin semi-final. The 21-times major champion overcame a barrage of aces from Fritz, outlasting the Indian Wells winner despite having a bad day in his own opinion, and produced fewer errors at the Pala Alpitour to move to within one win of matching Roger Federer’s record at the season finale.

Soccer-Chaos at Al Bidda fan fest before World Cup opener

Chaotic scenes broke out inside and outside the fan festival at Al Bidda Park in Doha on Sunday an hour before the kick off of the opening World Cup match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador after organisers allowed too many fans to flood the precinct. The venue has a capacity of 40,000 but at least double that number of people tried to make their way in and for a long time many were let into a holding area between the main festival park and the perimeter entrance.

World Cup gets underway with welcome from Qatar’s ruler

Qatar’s ruler opened the World Cup on Sunday with a call for people of all races and orientations to put aside their differences, speaking as the host nation faced a barrage of criticism over its treatment of foreign workers and LGBT rights.

The Muslim Gulf nation is staking its reputation on delivering a smooth tournament and has denied accusations of abuse of workers and discrimination. Governing body FIFA hopes the spotlight will now turn to action on the pitch.

Soccer-Wales ready to party after 64 years out in the cold

As Wales prepare to make their World Cup return, a party atmosphere is brewing that was 64 years in the making as Welsh fans get ready to leave behind decades of footballing bad luck, near misses and agonising disappointment. On Monday, for the first time since 1958, the side led by Rob Page will play in the World Cup finals when they face the United States in Al Rayyan.

NBA-Nets Irving apologizes ‘deeply,’ says he is not anti-Semitic

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving said on Saturday that he was “deeply” apologetic after his team suspended him earlier this month for sharing anti-Semitic content on social media and not disavowing anti-Semitism. Irving was listed as “questionable” for Sunday’s game at home against the Memphis Grizzlies and the Nets have kept him off the court for the last eight games after he “refused to unequivocally say he has no anti-Semitic beliefs.”

Alpine skiing-Shiffrin claims second World Cup slalom win of weekend

American Mikaela Shiffrin won her second slalom of the weekend on Sunday to secure the 76th World Cup victory of her career. The 27-year-old triumphed again in Levi, Finland ahead of Switzerland’s Wendy Holdener (+0.28), with Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova (+0.68) in third.

