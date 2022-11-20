Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Violence Action’ on Netflix, A Live Action Manga With As Many Flying Bodies As It Has Bullets

Adapted from the ongoing manga series by Shin Sawada and illustrator Renji Asai and directed and co-written by Toichiro Ruto, The Violence Action features Kanna Hashimoto as a college student who leads a double life as an assassin for hire. Hashimoto is a veteran of the Japanese idol group Rev. from DVL, and Violence also features Yu Shirota and Yuri Ota, who’ve both done time in girl groups and boy bands. But everyone’s in bullet ballet mode here as their assassins’ creeds are tested.

The Gist: University student Kei (Kanna Hashimoto) is studying bookkeeping, and she’s getting pretty good at it. But there’s another, deadlier skill set she’s already mastered, as the unsuspecting thugs who’ve kidnapped an actress find out the hard way. With precision kicks, perfectly-timed fists, a blade secreted in her school bag, and handguns turned against their owners, she makes mincemeat of four or five or six attackers without disturbing her sharp pink bob and sweater set. That Kei is overlooked is one of her most formidable weapons as the key assassin for a small group that includes boss lady “The Shopkeeper” (Fumika Baba), histrionic driver Zura (Takashi Okamura), and thoughtful, bowl-cutted Watanabe (Oji Suzuka), who spontaneously joined up when he followed his crush one day after classes.

There’s trouble at the top of the Denma-Gumi, the city’s most powerful yakuza clan. There’s a succession challenge to quietly ruthless Boss Sandaime (Jiro Sato) in the form of chief lieutenant Kinoshita (Katsunori Takahashi), who’s been preparing for a coup by embezzling millions from the Denma-Gumi’s legitimate business interests with the aid of corporate lackey Ayabe (Shunsuke Daito). And Terano (Yosuke Sugino), a financial manager and reluctant yakuza, knows about the balance sheet chicanery. He’d rather leave the gang completely than alert the unpredictable but ruthless Sandaime, but bullets start flying before Terano can make a move, and he’s caught in the crossfire of a classic power struggle.

So is Kei, as it turns out, who shared an innocent moment on the bus with Terano before either of them knew about each others’ deadly employers. Wanted by both Sandaime and Kinoshita after she lays waste to competing groups of their henchmen, Kei is targeted by the Denma-Gumi’s own top assassin, the eccentric but utterly psychotic Michitaka (Yu Shirota). She might have time for her bookkeeping coursework if she can stay above the fray long enough to save Terano from his bosses and dodge Michitaka’s nail gun. But to do that she’ll need an assist from Zura, Watanabe, and Daria (Yuri Ota), a new member of her team who’s handy with a sniper rifle.

What Movies Will It Remind You Of? Kanna Hashimoto is no stranger to toting weapons and engaging with yakuza violence – she also stars in the 2016 film Sailor Suit and Machine Gun: Graduation. With all of its intra-clan scheming and factional bloodshed, Violence Action also features more than a whiff of Takashi Miike’s work, with the veteran director’s 2019 film First Love as a prime example. And for an even bloodier take on the unlikely assassin themes of Violence, check out the 2017 South Korean action thriller The Villainess.

Performance Worth Watching: In its quieter moments, The Violence Action is able to build some real rapport between Kei and Fumika Baba as the boss of her hit squad as well as Takashi Okamura as the buffoonish Zura. The film doesn’t spend enough time building on those relationships. But Fumika and Okamura are effective as the clear surrogates for Kei’s unseen and unknown biological family.

Memorable Dialogue: “Seriously? You’re an assassin?” It’s a question her marks foolishly keep asking throughout The Violence Action, when they see Kei’s hot pink bob cut behind her blade or the barrel of a gun, both of which are occasionally stored in her school backpack.

Sex and Skin: Nothing beyond a few longing looks from the shy Watanabe, who’s head over heels for Kei, and the burgeoning meet-cute between the assassin and Terano.

Our Take: The Violence Action takes “live manga adaptation” literally. The kooky sound effect that triggers whenever somebody konks Zura’s oversized pompadour toupee/crash helmet, which happens often; Kei’s gravity-defying acrobatics as she dodges the bullets and bats of hapless thugs; and the competing forces of Michitaka’s unflagging weirdness and unstoppable killing abilities are all examples of the world Violence builds, which is superficially real but mostly a fantasy reflection of its comics source material. And by the time Kei and Michitaka square off for the big showdown you always knew was in store, it’s portrayed “choose your fighter” style in a blur of fists and twirls and pirouettes, the film stock shifting to emulate the graphics of a video game screen.

Kei is so adept at dispatching throngs of loud-shirted yakuza henchmen, the bosses at the top of the organization even have to pause to question her intentions. Is this all that she loves, killing their nameless underlings? But The Violence Action never gives Kei much of a chance to answer that. It’s disappointing that we’re never given even a bit of her backstory – who her people are, how she got into this life. She pauses to wonder about that during a few fleeting moments, like over ice cream sundaes with her boss after another bloodsoaked job. “It’s OK to change, and everything must come to an end.” But Violence never fully explores those halting cues of Kei’s inner life, leaving them as vestiges set against its main thrust of gleeful bullet ballets.

Our Call: STREAM IT. Manga fans will enjoy the look and feel of The Violence Action, which settles into a sweet spot somewhere between reality and fantasy and then blows the whole thing apart with lopsided fistfights and increasingly outlandish gunplay.

Johnny Loftus is an independent writer and editor living at large in Chicagoland. His work has appeared in The Village Voice, All Music Guide, Pitchfork Media, and Nicki Swift. Follow him on Twitter: @glennganges