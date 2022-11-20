Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard for Blackpool Week

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez – 39

TV presenter Helen Skelton has become one of the frontrunners in the competition and she is hoping to make an impression on the judges again.

She dancedthe Quickstep to Valerie by Mark Ronson and Amy Winehouse.

On Instagram, she said: “BLACKPOOL WEEEEEEEK…. Thanks for getting @gorka_marquez and I this far.

“Your support and messages are overwhelming and so kind! Day one of the Quickstep done and the shoes will no longer go on my feet (standard) but on we trot to Blackpool…. To home.”

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal – 38

Still one of the favourites to lift the Glitterball Trophy, cameraman Hamza Yassin took to the dancefloor with an American Smooth.

He danced to New York, New York by Frank Sinatra and was looking forward to a new challenge.