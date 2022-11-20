Strictly fans go wild as Gorka Marquez locks lips on the dance floor

At the end of their routine, Helen cheekily pretended to ask her partner and Cameron to kiss her on the cheek.

Although as they went to do so, she ducked out of the way which meant Cameron and Gorka kissed on the lips instead.

Their fast-paced routine impressed the judges, who gave them a near-perfect score of 39, one away from getting a 40 which was given to Fleur East and Vito Coppola.

It wasn’t long before viewers watching took to social media to share their thoughts on the kiss in the routine as they couldn’t contain their excitement.