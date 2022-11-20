Strictly spices up and strengthens Fleur East’s marriage

She revealed the sexy moves she learned from the BBC contest have “spiced up” her 12-year marriage to French fashion designer Marcel Badiane-Robin, above – and their time together is like being on a second honeymoon.

Fleur, 35, spoke before last night’s live show from Blackpool, where she and pro-partner Vito Coppola performed a couple’s choice routine to a mix of hits by Destiny’s Child.

She said: “If you want the spark to be reignited into your marriage, then do Strictly,” she said.

“When has he ever seen me in a new look every week, moving my hips like that, when do you ever get to do that for your partner?

“I’m going out fierce, giving it all the eyes because I know he’s watching. And I just want him to sit there and go, ‘Wow, that’s my wife!’.”