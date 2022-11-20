Strike action ‘real concern’ as pharmacies struggle to cope

Members of the Royal College of Nursing will strike for the first time in its 106-year history amid an ongoing pay dispute. With the mass walkout of nurses tipped to last up to six months if a resolution cannot be reached, other organisations within the NHS are set to face a sharp “spike” in patients. Speaking to the Daily Express, Chief Executive of the Company Chemists’ Association Malcolm Harrison warned many patients seeking care would be “displaced” to pharmacies, which are already under pressure from a dire funding gap and critically low levels of staff.

Mr Harrison told Express.co.uk: “Any strike action is of real concern for both the system and patients as a whole. As an individual citizen, it does concern me.”

Speaking of the strike action planned by the RCN, he reported: “It has been said that the NHS would be able to operate a bank holiday kind of service. One assumes that A&E departments would still be able to work but there will be a certain level of displacement.

“People, understanding that there is strike action going on in one place, will look elsewhere to receive their care.”

He added: “I would not be surprised at all if we see another spike [in patients] when the public is aware that there won’t be as many nurses available in hospitals.”