Struggling with Wordle 520 on November 21? Spoiler-free hints

If you’ve been playing Wordle since the early days, then chances are you’ve built up an impressive winning streak. Unfortunately, today’s Wordle puzzle is so difficult that it’s almost certain to bring one or two winning streaks to an end. This is where Daily Express comes in. We’ve put together a selection of spoiler-free hints to help you solve Wordle 520 for November 21. Good luck!
Wordle challenges players to figure out a five letter word in just six guesses. In order to successfully solve the puzzle, you need to pay attention to the colour of the tiles.
If the tile turns grey, then the letter you’ve guessed doesn’t appear in the final word. If it turns yellow, then the letter appears in the word, just not in that position. A green tile means the letter is in the word and in the correct place.
If you’re really lucky you might just get the answer on your first go, although the odds are extremely slim.
Because of the popularity of Wordle, there are lots of different variations of the original game, all with their own twist.
There’s a Lord of the Rings themed Wordle called Lordle, a musical variant called Heardle, and a hardcore Wordle game called Quordle – where the aim is to guess four words instead of just one.
If you’re not great with words, then you’ll prefer something like Nerdle, where you’ve got to figure out a maths equation.
Four best Wordle starting words to make you a ‘Wordle Master’ – expert tips
Anyway, if you’re here for Wordle 520 hints, check out the latest clues for the November 21 puzzle below…
General Wordle tips and tricks…
• Don’t use the same letter twice in your opening guess.
• Try to use a couple of vowels in your first guess, particularly ‘A’ and ‘E’.
• Avoid letters such as ‘X’, ‘Z’ and ‘Q’ until later on, when you have a better idea what the answer is.
• ‘RAISE’ is a good word to start with, while ‘TOUCH’ is a decent second guess.
• Check out the daily hints provided by Express Online below…
Wordle 520 hints and clues for November 21…
1. Wordle 520 starts with the letter A.
2. Wordle 520 contains three vowels.
3. Today’s word contains one of those rare letters you should usually avoid.
