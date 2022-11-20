Sunday Brunch hosts take swipe at guest chef over job rejection

On the latest instalment of Sunday Brunch, hosts Simon Rimmer and Tim Lovejoy welcomed a series of celebrity guests and cooks onto the show. One of which included a young chef, who cooks for football stars, Jonny Marsh. Although things took an awkward turn when it was revealed he rejected a job from the Sunday Brunch presenter.

During the most recent episode of Sunday Brunch, Simon and Tim introduced Jonny Marsh to the show.

As the duo made subtle digs ahead of his appearance, Simon decided to reveal why he and his co-star were making comments about their guest.

Before he started cooking, he said: “Should we clear this up? Years ago, Jon, I offered you a job and you said no.”

Awkwardly, the guest chef replied: “I decided to go and be a head chef on a super yacht.”

