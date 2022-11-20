Sunday, November 20. Russia’s War On Ukraine: News And Information From Ukraine

Local residents inspect their house that was damaged after Russian shelling in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, … [+] Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Dispatches from Ukraine. Day 270.

As Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues and the war rages on, reliable sources of information are critical. Forbes gathers information and provides updates on the situation.

By Polina Rasskazova

As a result of Russian shelling near Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) yesterday, the station’s infrastructure and equipment were damaged, read a statement from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). According to Director General of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, about a dozen powerful explosions shook the area of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) yesterday evening and again this morning, underlining the urgent need for measures to help prevent a nuclear accident there. Grossi once again emphasized the need to implement a nuclear safety and protection zone around the ZNPP as soon as possible. “I’m not giving up until this zone has become a reality. As the ongoing apparent shelling demonstrates, it is needed more than ever,” he said.

The Nuclear Energy Generating Company (NAEC) of Ukraine, “Energoatom,” stated that the Russians aimed at and disabled precisely the infrastructure that was necessary for the start-up of power units 5 and 6 and the restoration of electricity production by the Zaporizhzhia NPP for the needs of Ukraine. “As a result, damaged communication lines with special cases, tanks of chemical-salt water storage, system of steam-generator purging, auxiliary systems of one of two general-purpose diesel engines and other equipment of the plant infrastructure,” according to official channel of Energoatom. NAEC appealed to the international community to urgently take measures for the demilitarization of the ZNPP as soon as possible for the sake of the security of the whole world.

Russian forces are beginning to reinforce their positions in occupied Luhansk, Donetsk, and eastern Zaporizhzhia regions with personnel from the Kherson region and mobilized servicemen, according to an analytical statement of the American Institute for the Study of War. Analysts noted that Russia will also likely commit additional mobilized forces in the coming weeks, given that mobilized units of the Russian 2nd Motorized Rifle Division of the 1st Tank Army have finished their training in Brest Oblast, Belarus.

According to a report from the police of the Donetsk region, Russian troops struck 10 settlements in Donetsk region, a child was among the wounded. “In Kramatorsk, 14 private households and 2 household buildings were damaged. In Sviatohirsk — a resort and apartment building,” according to the police. Russian forces attacked the region with S-300 air defense systems, artillery and mortars. In total, 21 civilian objects were destroyed and damaged during the day. Among the destruction, 18 residential buildings, farm buildings, and a recreation center.

Kharkiv region. Russian troops shelled the town of Kupiansk, causing a fire in a local business that spread to 300 m². The troops also shelled the Kupiansk district. According to the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Synyehubov, 2 people were hospitalized as a result of shelling in the district: a 54-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man. “Both received blast injuries and shrapnel wounds, the patients are in serious condition,” he said.

From November 4 until the 24th, Moscow shows a propagandist exhibit called “Ukraine. At the breaking of the epoch”. The artist responsible is the propagandist Metropolitan Tikhon Shevkunov, reports the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD). The multimedia art show fabricated a false account of the historical period from the founding of the Old Russian state to the present day and recounts the historical relationship between Russia and Ukraine. “In the exhibition, the word “New Russia” is often used for Ukraine, and one hall of the exhibition was called “Project Ukraine,” said the CCD. The CCD also added that the exhibition is located in 10 halls, three of which are dedicated to the modern war, where Ukrainians are accused of the genocide of residents of Mariupol––the seaside city raised to the ground earlier this year by Russian bombs, missiles and artillery.