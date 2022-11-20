Tennis takes World Cup example as VAR involved in men’s doubles final

Tennis took a leaf out of the World Cup’s book as VAR was called in during the second set of the men’s doubles final at the ATP Finals just moments after it was used to overturn Ecuador’s goal in the opening game against Qatar. World No 2s Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram were leading by a set-and-a-break when they believed opponent Nikola Mektic hit the ball twice during a rally, prompting the umpire to use the video review system to overturn the call and give the second seeds the point.

