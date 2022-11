Hungarian Panna Udvardy, the No 3 seed, won the Argentina Open title by defeating Montenegrin Danka Kovinic, the second seed, 6-4, 6-1 at Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club on Sunday evening.

Udvardy, ranked No 83, beat Mexican Marcela Zacarias (6-2, 6-0), American Emma Navarro (6-3, 1-6, 6-4), Italian Sara Errani, the No 6 seed (2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (4)) and Argentinian Maria Lourdes Carle (6-2, 2-6, 6-4) ahead of her victory.

In the previous rounds, Kovinic, ranked No 71, defeated Argentinian qualifier Julia Riera (6-1, 2-6, 6-1), Argentinian wildcard Nadia Podoroska (6-2, 6-3), Russian qualifier Diana Shnaider (6-4, 6-3) and Argentinian wildcard Paula Ormaechea (6-0, 6-1).