Thawing of Chinese relationship could spur M&A, FIRB chair says

“We’re not going back to 10 years ago, but we are stabilising the bilateral relationship and hopefully, we can resume you know a normal sort of relationship.”

Increased Chinese interest is a double-edged sword for Australia, Mr Miller said. Australia needs foreign capital for infrastructure, particularly if Canberra is to meet its own lofty plan to accelerate a transition away from fossil fuels, but Australia is worried about the national security implications.

“Foreign investment is going to have an important role to play in supporting these infrastructure priorities. But along with the benefits of foreign investment, there is some risk which we must manage,” Mr Miller told the Summit.

“Those risks have increased in recent years as a result of rapid technological advances and changes in international security environment.”

Mr Miller said FIRB is working to improve its own internal process to ensure heightened scrutiny falls on the correct applications.

“We’re looking at further adjustments to streamline our processes, so that we genuinely can focus on identifying and managing high to medium risks and not impeding low risk investments,” said Mr Miller.

One such deal that could attract FIRB scrutiny is the $18.4 billion bid from Canadian private equity giant for Origin Energy. Brookfield Asset Management may have to ringfence its transmission company AusNet Services – or, in the worst case, sell its stake – to win the approval of the competition watchdog if the deal gets the nod from the board and shareholders.