The 10 Best Christmas Comedy Movies

Though not all Christmas comedies are classics or even well-received, it’s hard to deny the joy they can bring. A good Christmas movie can quickly fill the hearts of all those who watch it with festive spirit. Though some of these Christmas flicks may be aimed at younger audiences, there’s no shame in enjoying them as an adult.

10/10 Love Actually (2003)

Love Actually documents the lives of eight different couples who each have very different approaches to pursuing romance. The story is bursting with a variety of different themes and though it appears to be more of a drama, it’s one of the most hilarious Christmas movies ever made.

Fans of well-written, more serious comedy movies will likely adore this flick due to the number of gags it manages to squeeze into its runtime. Each couple is unique, and thus so are their senses of humor. Though not every couple’s story will appeal to each viewer, the use of comedy throughout the narrative is sure to leave a lasting impression.

9/10 Jingle All The Way (1996)

Howard Langston, played by Arnold Schwarzenegger, has been prioritizing his work over his family for far too long. He decides to make up for it this Christmas by spending more time with them, but most importantly, getting his son, Jamie, the toy he wants for Christmas. Unfortunately for Howard, all Jamie wants is a Turbo-Man action figure, but it’s sold out everywhere.

Howard spends the majority of the narrative frantically searching Minneapolis for the elusive toy, but he’s not the only one looking. Myron, a mailman, has also left his Christmas shopping until the last minute, resulting in both fathers clashing regularly throughout the movie.

8/10 Noelle (2019)

Noelle tells the heartwarming tale of the daughter of Kris Kringle and the repercussions she faces after encouraging her brother, Nick, to take a vacation. Nick is due to take over his father’s role this Christmas, but he is unsure if he is capable of filling his shoes. Feeling trapped, he leaves the North Pole and vanishes without a trace.

Noelle, feeling responsible, sets off on a journey to track him down. She bears little knowledge of modern-day society and often struggles to fit in, but she never lets this hinder her efforts. She eventually discovers Nick instructing a yoga class, his newfound passion in life, and tries to convince him to return home.

7/10 The Santa Clause (1994)

Scott Calvin has little interest in Christmas, but he decides to put in some extra effort to celebrate the holiday whenever he gets custody of his son for Christmas day. The two spend a relatively normal Christmas Eve together until Scott accidentally causes a man dressed as Santa to fall from his roof.

After putting on the deceased man’s Santa suit, both Scott and his son are transported to the North Pole on Santa’s sled by a herd of reindeer, where they learn that Scott must take Santa’s place in the workshop. Scott believes the experiences to be nothing more than a vivid dream when he wakes up the next day, but the events that unfold over the next few months cause him to accept his new reality.

6/10 Bad Santa (2003)

Bad Santa is possibly the crudest Christmas movie out there. It follows the story of Willy Stokes, a vindictive conman who poses as Santa every year to rob various shopping outlets. Though he was once an expert in conning local stores, his alcoholism has left him clumsy and unreliable.

Willie only cares about himself, but his mindset begins to change upon meeting Thurman Merman, a young boy who believes Willie is actually Santa Claus. Willie spends a large portion of the movie using Thurman to get what he wants, but his cold demeanor slowly fades as the plot progresses.

5/10 The Night Before (2015)

The Night Before documents a night in the lives of Isaac, Ethan, and Chris, three long-time friends who, for the last ten years, have spent their Christmases partying. With Isaac preparing to have a baby, however, the trio must accept that their annual nights of celebration may be coming to an end.

Instead of feeling sad about their tradition’s end, the three friends decide to go all out for one last party. Rumors of the famed Nutcracka Ball have been circulating New York, so the group sets out on a search across the city to find it. Though it sounds like a simple enough task, their search for the venue lands them in some unexpected situations.

4/10 How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

How the Grinch Stole Christmas takes place in the magical land of Whoville, a quaint town whose residents all adore Christmas. The Whos live relatively happy and peaceful lives, but someone lurking in the nearby Mount Crumpit seeks to change this.

The Grinch has despised Christmas ever since he was a child. He was regularly mocked by his classmates on account of his appearance and though he tried to fit in for a while, he eventually fled to Mount Crumpit and has resided there ever since. He developed a firm hatred of Christmas during his time in the mountains, but his disposition begins to change when he meets Cindy Lou Who.

3/10 Home Alone (1990)

Kevin McCallister is sent to his room early as punishment for ruining a family dinner. Angered by how his family treats him, he makes a wish for them to disappear, only to wake up the following morning to find that they have all vanished. Kevin spends the next few days celebrating the disappearance of his family, but things take a turn when two burglars begin scoping out his house.

Home Alone is a whimsical ride from start to finish thanks to the charm it exudes. Where most kids would shudder at the thought of a burglar breaking into their home, Kevin embraces it and, if anything, encourages the thieves to try.

2/10 The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)

The Muppet Christmas Carol is arguably one of the most endearing movie adaptations ever made. Based on the classic Charles Dickens story, it follows the life of Ebeneezer Scrooge, a bitter old man who loves money more than anything else.

He is a cold-hearted man who despises Christmas, but his outlook on the holiday begins to change when he is visited by the ghost of Christmas present. Ebeneezer spends the rest of the narrative learning about what makes Christmas so special before eventually changing his ways. Much of the story is narrated by Gonzo and Rizzo the Rat, two Muppets who offer some of the movie’s most hilarious moments.

1/10 Elf (2003)

Elf is one of the most hilarious Christmas movies to ever grace the silver screen. It follows the story of Buddy, a charismatic elf who lives at the North Pole. Buddy isn’t like any of the other elves in Santa’s workshop; he is much taller and lacks the necessary abilities as a toy maker.

The story kicks off when his guardian, Papa Elf, reveals that Buddy is actually a human. Upon learning that his father, Walter, is on the Naughty List, Buddy sets off on a journey to New York City to find out why. Having spent his whole life at the North Pole, however, he struggles to fit in when he arrives.

