The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Fall Apart During The Moon In Scorpio, November 21 – 23, 2022


These are the days when it feels as though every single thing is being put to the test. We feel oppressed at our jobs, uptight at home, worried about our health, and scared that the relationships we’re in might fall apart.

We are at our wit’s end and we need something to give. One way or another, something has to happen to change the stagnation of simply waiting around for a disaster to hit.

During the Moon in Scorpio, we will get that opportunity, and while having our relationship fall apart might not exactly be ‘the goal’ here, when it does happen, as it will for certain zodiac signs, it will be the beginning of a new period for us, and that period will represent freedom and growth for us.

It’s getting there that will take the toll on us. But what’s a little ‘toll’ for us ‘strong’ human beings? Bring it, we say in unison. Or…not. But it’s happening anyway, there will be breakups on November 21 – 23, 2022.

Relationships don’t just fall apart; they take their time getting there, but once a breakup is acknowledged as the potential ‘next place for this relationship to go’ there really is no stopping it.

