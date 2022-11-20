The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Fall Apart During The Moon In Scorpio, November 21 – 23, 2022

These are the days when it feels as though every single thing is being put to the test. We feel oppressed at our jobs, uptight at home, worried about our health, and scared that the relationships we’re in might fall apart.

We are at our wit’s end and we need something to give. One way or another, something has to happen to change the stagnation of simply waiting around for a disaster to hit.

During the Moon in Scorpio, we will get that opportunity, and while having our relationship fall apart might not exactly be ‘the goal’ here, when it does happen, as it will for certain zodiac signs, it will be the beginning of a new period for us, and that period will represent freedom and growth for us.

It’s getting there that will take the toll on us. But what’s a little ‘toll’ for us ‘strong’ human beings? Bring it, we say in unison. Or…not. But it’s happening anyway, there will be breakups on November 21 – 23, 2022.

Relationships don’t just fall apart; they take their time getting there, but once a breakup is acknowledged as the potential ‘next place for this relationship to go’ there really is no stopping it.

We want this relationship to end, and while none of us are born with the innate ability to break it off smoothly and in peace, we will have the assistance of the Moon in Scorpio today, to guide our hostile actions toward the goal of breaking up with the person we’ve been romantically involved with.

The three zodiac signs whose relationships fall apart during the Moon in Scorpio on November 21 – 23, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 – April 19)

Patience has never been your virtue, and once you get it into your head that you aren’t supposed to spend any more time with the person you consider to be your ‘romantic’ partner, you’ll want out as soon as the thought occurs to you.

During the Moon in Scorpio, you’ll feel a little rougher than usual, and when you feel rough, you become cranky and on edge; you are no fun to be around, and in a way, you make it that way intentionally.

If your partner doesn’t want to break up, you’ll make it so that they are clawing at the walls just to escape; you have made up your mind, and they don’t really get a saw in the matter anymore. You have already broken up with them in your mind, so why bother with the charade of pretending you are together? You’re not, or at least, you won’t be after this day ends.

2. Libra

(September 23 – October 22)

You might wake up in a bad mood today, as Moon in Scorpio works your mind into a state of paranoid froth; there’s something going on with your partner and you’re not even sure you want to get to the bottom of it, in fact, you are starting to see this negative chasm as your big opportunity to finally get out of the relationship altogether.

While thinking about this brings about feelings of sadness and possible regret, it also stirs up in you the idea that you haven’t been happy in this romance for a long time.

You don’t want to break up, but you fear this relationship may have seen its last breath already. With Moon in Scorpio at your back, you’ll err to the side of breaking up. You know this isn’t going to work, and while it’s sad, it’s what must be. You know it, they know it…it’s time.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 – December 21)

This one hits you on the home front today, as you know in your heart a sad truth: the relationship you are in is falling apart and there’s nothing either of you can do about it. While break-ups are traumatic and sad, you tend to think of them as the necessary ‘sacrifice’ that must be made in order to make room for the next stage of development.

You are ready to make that sacrifice, as the future calls you and the present seems to be deteriorating before your eyes.

You do not want to get stuck in the mire of this dead relationship, but if you stick around for too much longer, you feel that any love shared between the two of you will turn into bitter resentment and animosity. You’d rather get out now, and you will. You do not want to keep this thing going indefinitely.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.