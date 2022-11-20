The 9 Most Mind-Bending South Korean Dramas on Netflix

There’s a vast world of South Korean dramas, from romances to thrillers; this industry has been thriving on international views for over ten years. The skyrocketing popularity of K-dramas, as they’re globally known, has led one of the leading streaming services, Netflix, to take as many as possible under its wing and stream them for non-Korean audiences.





RELATED: 10 Best Heartwarming K-Dramas On Netflix Right Now

When viewers scroll through their streaming library, they can see thrillers, dramas, and some of the best South Korean rom-coms on Netflix. But there’s also a very interesting genre with more ominous qualities; these dramas are somewhat dark and gritty, with a mind-bending quality to them. On top of it all, they deal with some of the darkest human emotions and impulses – making them interesting to watch. The main example of this was Squid Game, but so many more are worth the watch.

COLLIDER VIDEO OF THE DAY

‘SKY Castle’ (2018)

SKY Castle is a satirical but at times very dark depiction of South Korean elite families living in a gated community called SKY Castle. Everything gets upturned when the Hwang family moves in, as they’re not the most typical residents; the housewives in the community try to shake things up as they don’t trust the Hwang family, especially the wife, Soo-im.

This drama is filled with dramatic twists and turns. It’s often difficult to tell who’s telling the truth and who’s bending reality. In the middle of the story is also a harsh college entry tutor with a 100% success rate; she’s almost determined to see the people of SKY Castle fail. The materialistic desires of the families often clash with their (in)abilities to be human. Viewers may be intrigued to know that a major, significant shocker happens in the first few episodes of the show.

‘Little Women’ (2022)

One of the most recent dramas on this list, Little Women was an instant hit. It was “fed in doses” to viewers, as Netflix released two episodes per weekend across six weeks. The story revolves around the sisters Oh who grew up working for scraps and now get a chance to get into some serious money.

RELATED: Exclusive: ‘Midnight’ Trailer Reveals A Ruthless South Korean Killer Thriller Starring ‘Squid Game’s Wi Ha-joon

The youngest sister becomes involved with a mayoral candidate’s family, the middle sister is a skilled and highly intuitive journalist trying to topple him from his pedestal, and the eldest sister befriends a coworker who has many secrets and hidden skills. The cast did a superb job in this tense, twisted drama; it’s full of unpredictable moments and harsh truths about greed. Many fans of Squid Game will also be happy to see Wi Ha-joon in another cool role.

‘Signal’ (2016)

Signal is one of those South Korean gems that everyone loves and a great representation of their thriller/mystery genre. The story revolves around a private detective who finds a mysterious walkie-talkie while on a case, forcing him to team up with a detective who may know something more about it.

There’s not much more that could be said without spoiling the story. Fans who’ve never seen the show should know that it’s a detective story, full of tense and unpredictable moments, and it may involve a time loop and time travel. Intrigued? Signal is worth the watch and worth the hype, which can be difficult to live up to.

‘Beyond Evil’ (2021)

Fans that watched Signal and want to continue the wave of ominous and mysterious detective stories will have their hands full with Beyond Evil. This drama came out on Netflix in 2021 and didn’t garner too much attention. However, its plot is anything but dull – and again, can be easily spoiled if too much is said.

In short, the story is about serial killings in a small South Korean village. The main detective is one of the oldest and most respected police officers in the village. However, since the cases aren’t new, the authorities find it fitting to hire a young rookie detective from Seoul. The two detectives aren’t only separated by an age gap, but by their views on life, being police officers, and the case itself. Beyond Evil delivers punch after punch to the unexpecting audience, although it’s quite a slow burn and may not be for everyone.

‘Mine’ (2021)

And fans who watched SKY Castle and are intrigued by the materialistic motivations of the rich and the beautiful will rejoice in having Mine on their watchlist. This drama is about women working to protect their families and attain the highest levels of praise and wealth. However, their lives become intertwined, and they discover terrible truths about their friends, families, each other, and themselves.

RELATED: 10 Cheesiest Romantic K-Dramas Ever

Mine packs a heavier punch than SKY Castle in terms of thriller elements. Average viewers’ emotions range from sympathy to rage and utter confusion, and sometimes all while watching one episode. This dramadismantles personal greed and shows the struggle of finding one’s true identity outside of others’ perception – in this case, extremely wealthy and perfect individuals.

‘Strangers From Hell’ (2019)

Image via OCN

Strangers From Hell was adapted from a well-known South Korean webtoon and many fans were pleased with the adaptation. It’s also known as Hell Is Other People which, coincidentally, perfectly describes the show’s storyline. The drama revolves around a young man moving into hellish living quarters and his adventures of getting to know his weird, offbeat and downright scary neighbors.

This drama verges on being creepy more often than not; there’s a certain discomfort in watching it, and fans are always left expecting someone else to go completely insane or reveal something shocking about themselves. Hell is other people, and this drama has an interesting and dark way of showing it – ideal for some fright night viewing.

‘Stranger’ (2017)

Stranger is one of the first K-dramas to go mainstream and get global recognition. It was also one of the first Korean dramas on Netflix back in 2017. The story revolves around a brave detective who gets help on a case from a highly praised and talented prosecutor. However, the prosecutor is unable to feel emotions and lacks adequate social skills for various situations.

RELATED: 10 Underappreciated South Korean Dramas and Where to Stream Them

The strange case of the prosecutor without empathy seems to work in his favor; he’s able to understand and digest facts from a more objective and logical side – but is that actually good? Fans have two seasons of this gripping thriller with unexpected turns on Netflix, and if anyone needs more convincing, the fantastic Bae Doo-na plays the detective in charge.

‘Through the Darkness’ (2022)

Another brand-new drama on the list, Through the Darkness deals with some real-life events. It’s also known as Those Who Read the Hearts of Evil, and it’s about Korea’s first profiling detective Kwon Il-yong and his field experience. Kwon wrote a novel about his past cases, published in 2018. Four years later, a very faithful and gripping interpretation of his stories was released with Kim Nam-gil as the detective.

This drama easily falls under the mind-bending category because it was based on some real-life experiences and events. As the audience gets sucked into the cases, the tension never seems to leave their minds. It’s uncomfortable but in the best ways possible. In many ways, this drama could go toe to toe with some of the best South Korean crime movies that marked the industry.

‘Flower of Evil’ (2020)

Flower of Evil is one of those dramas with such shocking twists that, even if they are expected, they’re still surprising. The story shows an ambitious and clever detective who seemingly has a perfect home life. However, when she starts uncovering new clues from a series of similar murders, she realizes her husband might be more than just a perfect partner.

This suspenseful thriller can get rather soapy at moments (many K-dramas are at fault for that) but it still manages to deliver an excellent and exciting story. The actor starring as the mysterious husband is Lee Joon-gi, who’s widely known as the K-drama prince. His unusual features and subdued but strong acting make his character more creepy and hard to trust.

NEXT: 10 South Korean Crime Dramas of the 2020s