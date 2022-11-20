The Beatles! Nine Great Beatles Hits, plus many other great hits, from 1964

Look at their shoes! Heels? Ed Sullivan’s shoes have a shinier shine. His hair looks like Richard Nixon’s. Hmmm.

I started this diary series, with the hits from the year I was born, because I was aware, that starting around that time, there was a wealth of great songs on the charts, from a variety of bands, demonstrating a variety of styles, from jazz to rock to country, and more.

And, I was keenly aware, that as I moved from year to year, I would enter the years of the British invasion, as so many call it, starting with the Beatles, appearing on the Ed Sullivan Show, and playing, “She Loves You,” early in 1964. I remember that. I was eight years old. (My birthday is in the summer, so, eight and a half.)

For this diary, I will post all nine of the Beatles songs that got into the top 100. Then, I will pick and choose what I like most, from the rest.

As always, please feel free, to click on the link, and search for the songs you like, that I failed to post:

en.wikipedia.org/…

Now, as Ed Sullivan said, on that historic day:

“The Beatles!”

Number 1:

I usually prefer studio versions, because, often, live versions have little mistakes. however, since this diary is highlighting this point in history, when the Beatles appeared on Ed Sullivan, I felt a need to post this historical video, from 2/9/64.

Number 2:

This video looks as if it was recorded some other place, not on Ed Sullivan. I remember reading that they toured in Germany, so maybe this was there. This was the first song I recall, from the Beatles. Notice Paul, looking into the camera! Show time, Paul! Love it.

Number 13 (I’m posting all the Beatles hits first, not the top ten first.):

So, John sings a while, then Paul sings, and some of it, together, and so on. Nice guitar solo.

Number 14:

Harmonica? Bluesy minor key? Did the Beatles sing the blues? Nice harmonies, by the way.

Number 16:

In all these years, these decades, I think I only listened to this song, two or three times, before now. It’s pretty good, actually.

Number 40:

Okay, most of the Beatles hits were written by one or more members of the Beatles, but not this one.

If you want to look up who wrote it, and who recorded it, before the Beatles, and which song is very similar to it, and look into which of the two came first, here is a link for you:

www.google.com/…

Number 52:

I think I like this one, a little bit better, than any of the Beatles songs I have posted, so far. This one does the key changes, major to minor to major, and it has a fast beat, galloping along.

Number 55:

Seems like the Beatles were trying to give us a sweet love song, similar to The Beach Boys’ “Surfer Girl.”

“Surfer Girl” is a little better, in my opinion. But, nice try, guys.

Number 95:

genius.com/…

Well, my heart went “boom” when I crossed that room

And I held her hand in mine

Hit that high note, gentlemen!

That is truly a fun little song. It’s a party song.

Now, let’s move on, to hits by those who were not The Beatles.

Number 3:

What a great classic. Nobody ever had a voice like Louis Armstrong.

Number 4:

I do not put Roy Orbison on too high of a pedestal, but someone else did:

www.google.com/…

Elvis held Roy Orbison is very high regard, publicly stating that Roy had ‘ most perfect voice’ and referring to him as the ‘greatest singer in the world’ during one of his Vegas concerts. And Roy’s respect was mutual, he went to Elvis’ concerts from 1954 to 1976.

Number 5:

As I carefully listen to this one, I feel as if it’s a little better, than most of the Beatles songs I have posted so far. And, I like the sound of the high notes, better than the high notes of Roy Orbison, in spite of what Elvis said.

Number 6:

Wow. Any time you are in the mood for old school crooning, Rat Pack style, this goes on your list, near the top. Or, at the top. MMmmmm.

Number 7:

This is a sweet, happy song. Nice.

Number 8:

I really do not like road songs, songs about a total lack of commitment. But, since nearly all such songs are sung by men, treating women as disposable toys, at least this one, has the woman in charge. Gives it a somewhat better feel, to me.

Number nine is one of the “splatter platters,” songs about young folks getting killed in car crashes. A little too gory and depressing for me, tonight.

Number 10:

Classic Motown sound. Nice.

Number 11:

As I was listening to the lyrics, trying to follow the philosophy in those lyrics, I found it was trying too hard, and I felt turned away from all that. However, when the grand voice of Streisand, sings some of the louder, grander notes, I am reminded, I have never heard a voice any better than hers. No matter what Elvis said.

Number 12:

Oh, yeah! That is one of those catchy tunes, like so many in pop music, just a catchy little instrumental, that you can play, over and over, many times, and not get tired of it.

Number20:

Ah. Smooth, relaxing, out of the sun, under the boardwalk. Nice.

Number 41:

I truly like the deep droning sound of the instrumental part of this song.

Number 43:

Musically, this one just flows, easy on the ear. The story, is about who has the fastest car in town. I wonder, if anyone will write any songs about the new electric cars, with races between Fords and Chevys?

Number48:

Another song about fast cars. This one points out, older folks might have more money, to buy a car that is factory made, to win those races. Look out, for the older folks!

Number 49:

Hey! I like this song.

My wife died, 8 months ago, and, every day, I must manage my grief, manage my moods, find things to keep me occupied (like working on these music diaries).

This song, seems to say, exactly that: Yes, you may cry, at times. Just manage your moods, and find a way, to charge ahead, each day. I like this song.

Number 51:

Wow. So smooth. So relaxing. This one truly elevated my mood. So nice.

Number 64:

I know this song so well, and I like it so much. It feels like a basic pop song of the sixties, and all the others are more this or more that, to deviate from this one. But, I did not know the title. Now, maybe I can connect the title, to the song.

Number 74:

I do like Roy Orbison, but this song is melodramatic, over the top. But that’s okay. I can just chuckle at it, and tell myself, the whole point of listening to the whole song, is to see if he can hit that high note, at the end. Yep, he nailed it. Well done, sir.

Number 76:

This is kind of a low quality song. But, look at the name of the band: The Trashmen. So, they said to the world, “We have nothing high quality to sell, but, would you like to buy some trash?”

Number 79:

Nothing too special about this one, but I must have listened to it hundreds of times, so, it is part of me.

Number 83:

Every Roger Miller song is just pure fun. Love it.

Number 84:

Yes, that cotton candy, sure is sweet.

Number 90:

If I ever wanted to get me a guitar, and learn to play, I would just play this song, over and over.

Well, that’s all the songs I want to post, in this diary.

Remember, you can go to this link:

en.wikipedia.org/…

and pick out any songs you like, and post them in your comment.

Hugs.