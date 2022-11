Taking to The Blacklist fan page, Redditor Stingflare suggested the storyline about Red’s real identity was a distraction.

As they wrote: “Seriously, if you re-watch the show clearly, all along, the true love story is Red and Ressler.”

The user added: “Ressler spent years hating and chasing Red. Then Ressler was forced to work with Red.

“What started out as hatred turned into a deep affection for Red, especially after Red performed a blood transfusion on him.