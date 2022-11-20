The Government may be introducing an energy ‘social tariff’

In a document released alongside the Autumn Budget, the Government confirmed that it was considering a “new approach” to energy bills. It said it would also “work with consumer groups” and the industry to consider the best approach to the wider market reforms. This “new approach” could be introduced as soon as 2024.

One of these approaches, named by the Government, was the introduction of an energy social tariff.

The document said: “The Government will develop a new approach to consumer protection in relation to energy, which will apply from April 2024 onwards.

“It will work with consumer groups and industry to consider the best approach, including options such as social tariffs, as part of wider retail market reforms.

“The objectives of this new approach will be to deliver a fair deal for consumers, ensure the energy market is resilient and investable over the long-term, and support an efficient and flexible energy system.”

READ MORE: Energy suppliers accused of overcharging care homes