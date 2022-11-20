The LOOTPRESS Pet of the Week is Enzo!

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The LOOTPRESS Week 12 Pet of the Week is Enzo!

Enzo is a Bullmastiff who joined his current family at just 5 weeks old.

A gentle giant who is full of love, Enzo weighs in at an impressive 150 lbs and enjoys having plenty of space to sprawl out to relax.

“We couldn’t picture our lives without him,” explains his companion Priscilla, who says Enzo is “my best friend, my sidekick, my everything!”

We would like to thank everyone who made submissions this week, and are excited to congratulate Enzo, the LOOTPRESS Pet of the Week, in association with the Humane Society of Raleigh County!

