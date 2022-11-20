The Top 15 Playoff Games to Watch in the region finals of Florida high school football

The 2022 regular season has come to a close and now the second campaign to some has now arrived: The Playoffs.

The Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) the metro, suburban and rural this 2022 season, producing some intriguing matchups around the Sunshine State. We wanted to pick out the top 15 games you should watch out for in the region final rounds.

Click Here for Florida Football Playoff Brackets

There’s plenty of exciting action on tap as now the roads to Tallahassee and Fort Lauderdale begin. Take a quick look over which games we believe are the top matchups this week.

Top 15 Region Final Playoff Games to Watch

No. 3 Ocoee at No. 1 East Lake (4M-Region 2): Something has to give here in this matchup of good defense versus good offense. The Eagles have been soaring behind the running of tailback Luke Yoder. The Knights’ defense is headed up by linebacker Josh Singh.

No. 3 Palm Beach Gardens at No. 1 Palm Beach Central (4M-Region 3): One of the hottest quarterbacks slinging the rock right now in the state is Palm Beach Central quarterback Ahmad Haston. The signal caller has played out of his mind during the postseason.

No. 2 Jones at No. 1 Edgewater (3M-Region 1): Talk about your titanic matchup between Orlando-area programs. Both teams seemed to have been on a collision course all season long and now with Cedric Baxter back for Edgewater, this game should come down to the wire.

No. 5 Raines at No. 3 Bolles (2M-Region 1): The time to play your best football is now and that’s exactly where the Bulldogs of the past always did under former head coach Corky Rodgers. Leading the way on the ground for Bolles is sophomore running back Tyrone Neal (990 yards).

No. 3 Lakewood at No. 2 Calvary Christian (2M-Region 2): A good ole all-Pinellas County region final is in the works over in Clearwater and both teams are coming off thrillers. Each quarterback in Anthony Colandrea (Lakewood) and Jacob Drackett (Calvary Christian) are a treat to watch.

No. 2 Cardinal Gibbons at No. 1 Plantation American Heritage (2M-Region 3): You better get your parking spot, seat and popcorn ready. Round II between these two teams should be epic as the first encounter was a defensive battle. The Patriots and Chiefs have been preparing for such a rematch and now it’s here.

No. 2 University Christian at No. 1 Trinity Christian (1M-Region 1): The Conquerors defeated the Christians 20-13 during the regular season, but they also did that without LSU commit Colin Hurley at quarterback. Will this play a major difference the second time around?

No. 3 Buchholz at No. 1 Bartram Trail (4S-Region 1): You’ve got to imagine this is a dream scenario for the Bobcats facing the Bears again. A chance to avenge the first loss of the season, 21-6, when they were 6-0? Yeah, this one has all the makings for being the vibe over in St. John’s.

No. 7 Sarasota Riverview at No. 1 Venice (4S-Region 4): This rivalry now makes its way to a region final meeting and the first go around was tighter than anyone could’ve imagined. The Indians defeated the Rams 31-21 and now it’s a high stakes matchup with a state semifinal berth on the line. Oof.

No. 5 Choctawhatchee at No. 3 Columbia (3S-Region 1): The Cinderella team of the playoffs is arguably the Choctawhatchee Indians under Frank Beasley. When a team has put in the travel, you have to mention the miles the Indians are piling up. After going there and back from Lake City, it will be 1,378 miles traveled for the Indians. Whoa.

No. 2 Dunbar at No. 1 Naples (3S-Region 4): The battle for southwest Florida supremacy has a different twist on things because now there’s a trip to states involved. Usually Naples would run into a Miami team at this time of the year. Not with the new metro/suburban/rural system and the Golden Eagles now look to be a prohibitive favorite in 3S.

No. 3 Baker County at No. 1 Bradford (2S-Region 2): It was going to come down to this, right? The Tornadoes started off the season handing the Wildcats a season opening 21-0 loss. Now a chance to avenge that, we’re sure Cam Smith and the crew haven’t forgotten.

No. 2 Cocoa at No. 1 South Sumter (2S-Region 3): Two high-powered offensive attacks collide in Bushnell on Friday night and it may come down to whose quarterback can make the most plays. Cocoa’s Blake Boda has been stellar all season long and South Sumter’s Eian Finkley will likely be asked to do a little bit more than usual.

No. 3 Blountstown at No. 1 Sneads (1R-Region 1): Sneads’ running back Jason Patterson will be the player to watch for on both sides in this Class 1R region final as he’s rushed for 2,274 yards this season. The Tigers are coming off a grueling 14-13 rivalry win over Port St. Joe.

No. 2 Pahokee at No. 1 Hawthorne (1R-Region 4): 243 miles. That’s a one-way trip for the Blue Devils to travel up to face the Hornets. For all intents and purposes, this could be the game that decides who comes out as the 1R favorite to win it all.

Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @Andy_Villamarzo.