Thick smoke fills the air as huge explosion rocks Madrid after fire

No official Spanish source has come forward with an explanation for the blast, and it is still unknown how it happened. The area of the city was rocked this afternoon by the explosion, and plumes of thick smoke filled the sky. Local Spaniards have taken to social media in order to post videos of the fire. The fire can be seen to be located in a residential area of the city, and it is still unknown if there are any injuries or casualties as a result of the blast.
The news of the fire first broke from an independent freelance journalist, Sotiri Dimpinoudis.
Mr Dimpinoudis wrote on Twitter: “Breaking: Just in – Reports that some people have said that there was an explosion or some sort following a fire in #Madrid, #Spain, cause of the explosion not known yet.”
The news of this latest fire comes just weeks after a nine-month-old baby died in a fire in Madrid on October 10th.
The Nine-month-old baby boy died from smoke inhalation, alongside his five-year-old brother.
Reports claimed paramedics worked hard to save both children, as the eldest boy had suffered a cardiac arrest.
Their mother was also caught in the devastating fire but has managed to survive her injuries and reports have claimed that she has been making a recovery from her injuries.
Due to the size of the devastating fire, many neighbours in the area suffered injuries too.
Up to eight local neighbours have been treated for smoke inhalation.
The Spanish police confirmed the distressing news on Twitter: “After consulting with the hospital, they confirm the death of Álvaro, the baby injured in the fire. DEP.”
“Moments of deep pain for all of us who intervened there… We want to send our deepest condolences to the family and friends who are going through this… Rest in peace.”
