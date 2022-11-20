Thick smoke fills the air as huge explosion rocks Madrid after fire

No official Spanish source has come forward with an explanation for the blast, and it is still unknown how it happened. The area of the city was rocked this afternoon by the explosion, and plumes of thick smoke filled the sky. Local Spaniards have taken to social media in order to post videos of the fire. The fire can be seen to be located in a residential area of the city, and it is still unknown if there are any injuries or casualties as a result of the blast.

The news of the fire first broke from an independent freelance journalist, Sotiri Dimpinoudis.

Mr Dimpinoudis wrote on Twitter: “Breaking: Just in – Reports that some people have said that there was an explosion or some sort following a fire in #Madrid, #Spain, cause of the explosion not known yet.”