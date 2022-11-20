This Is Why Fans Think Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott’s Relationship Is Fake

Since first airing in 2007, Keeping Up With The Kardashians has become a staple in many reality tv fans’ schedules. First rising to popularity on E! Network, the show revealed the lives of the chaotic family, drawing in millions of dedicated viewers each week. Very quickly, the Kardashian family became one of the most talked about within the entertainment industry, and would soon become unmatched within the reality tv sector. Having now aired for a total of fifteen years, including their new reality show on Hulu, the Kardashian family has dominated headlines from around the globe, continually getting fans’ tongues wagging about the latest drama and uproar.

During this time, fans have been given a deep inside look into the families’ world, including personal relationships, family feuds, and more. However, one member of the family that many fans have grown to love over the years is Kylie Jenner, who thousands of fans have watched grow up on the screen. The young socialite has now amassed an army of loyal fans online, boasting over 372 million followers on Instagram. Despite worshiping the beauty mogul, some fans have suspicions that her relationship with her beau Travis Scott may not be all it seems.





Kylie And Travis First Started Dating In 2017

Kylie and Travis are one of the most talked about couples in Hollywood. But they actually date all the way back to 2017, the year that they officially started dating.

This was also the same year that Kylie announced that she was pregnant with her first child, Stormi, whom the internet has since fallen in love with. Rumors began swirling in mid-September, 2017. The news was only officially announced in 2018 when the beauty mogul confirmed it via her Instagram page.

Despite their relationship seeming all roses and flowers from the outside, the couple briefly split in 2019, before reconciling in February 2020 when fans began to notice that they were spending more and more time together again.

In February 2022, the couple welcomed their second child into the world, but have yet to officially confirm the name of their baby boy.

Some fans have even speculated that the pair may be engaged, however, nothing has ever been officially confirmed. It looks as though any long-term commitments may be put on hold, amid a fiery string of cheating rumors circulating across the internet.

Fans Think Their Relationship Is Fake

Throughout the years, both fans and the public alike have noted that Travis doesn’t seem that into Kylie. On several occasions, fans have noticed some shady behavior in both photos and YouTube videos, including outright cheating accusations.

In a YouTube video dating back to 2018, fans watched Kylie and Travis take part in a ‘23 Questions‘ game with GQ. Fans were quick to notice that the rapper didn’t actually seem to know all that much about his girlfriend, which came as a shock to many.

Many fans took to the comments to express their concern, and outright shock at the way Travis presented himself and his answers in the interview.

One fan wrote: “I would literally cry if the man I had a child with struggled this much to know the basics about me,” while another wrote, “I actually feel sorry for Kylie. When a man doesn’t care to learn about you and who you are, that’s not a good sign. I once dated a guy who forgot my last name. He wasn’t interested in me clearly. But I listened and paid attention to the things he liked and who he was. Travis doesn’t even know her dogs names!”

However, fans have noticed that this isn’t the only occasion where Travis seems to be not so into his girlfriend. Some fans have even stated outright that they think the relationship is ‘fake’.

Following recent cheating allegations with Rojean Kar (AKA Yung Sweet Ro on social media), many fans have now claimed that they think their relationship is all for show.

As usual, hordes of fans swarmed to Reddit to air their opinion to the world. One fan wasted no time, cutting straight to the point: “Everything just seems too forced and fake for me,” while another commented: “Nobody believes this.”

Others were fast to notice that Travis was also not looking at Kylie, like in many other photos. This led many fans to also comment on the lack of chemistry between the pair.

“I didn’t realize it was possible to have negative chemistry. There is absolutely nothing there”, said one, while another fan wrote, “They are trying too hard to convince us…It’s giving the same thing Kim and Pete gave… Feels fake.”

It seems like for some fans, it will take some convincing before they can truly believe the legitimacy of the couple’s relationship.