Titan EVO 2022 review: Is Secretlab gaming chair worth it?

Secretlab has gained an excellent reputation with gamers over the years, delivering top-quality products that combine innovative design features with the finest components.

It’s a trend that continues with the Titan EVO 2022 gaming chair, which is sturdy, comfortable and surprisingly easy to put together. Better yet, while it may boast a speedy assembly time of around 30 minutes, the Titan EVO 2022 feels like it’s built to last.

Living up to the Titan nickname, the chair itself is a strong, solid and strapping piece of kit that can handle everything even the most animated gamers throw at it.

And in spite of its weighty build and bulky frame, the Titan EVO is an effortlessly stylish chair, featuring breathable fabric with a luxurious faux-leather finish. It’s also remarkably graceful, sporting buttery smooth mechanisms for changing the height of the seat and angle of the back rest.

The only thing I’m not convinced by is the built-in lumbar support, which doesn’t feel as effective as a traditional lower back pillow. Speaking of which, while the magnetic head pillow may be comfortable, it is likely to get displaced during fits of gamer rage.

Of course, you could purchase a separate pillow for added lumbar support, but this will set you back even more money. And let’s face it, the Titan EVO 2022 isn’t exactly cheap. Indeed, with prices starting at £344, the cost is likely to be the biggest stumbling block for potential customers.

However, if you can afford to shell out hundreds of pounds for a gaming chair, then rest assured that the Secretlab Titan EVO 2022 is absolutely the best in class.