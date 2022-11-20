Tom Holland’s first Marvel scene was saved by Iron Man star





When Spider-Man finally made his appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2016, fans were ecstatic. He made his surprise appearance in Captain America: Civil War, after being recruited by Iron Man to fight against Steve Rogers. What followed was a heartening scene between Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr in the youngster’s Queens home – but the newcomer struggled to get his actions right.

In the Captain America: Civil War commentary, director Anthony Russo pointed out that a blunder made by Holland in the now iconic bedroom scene was totally improvised by Downey Jr. The moment in question came Holland missed his mark to move and let Downey Jr sit next to him. Downey Jr stood there aghast at having to fix the issue. After realising Holland had messed up, Downey Jr said: “I’m gonna sit here, so you move the leg.” This scene ended up making the final cut. Russo looked back: “Tom forgot the blocking of the scene, and of course, that’s Robert staying in character telling him: ‘You’re supposed to move now so I can sit on the bed.'”

Russo went on to praise Downey Jr and the acting skill he had at that moment. He said: “Not only does he use it, but he uses it in a way that’s really entertaining and fun.” He added: “That’s such a dexterous and inventive move on an actor’s part.” Since then, Holland and Downey Jr have become adept at quickly adapting they way they work with one another. A year after the MCU’s version of Peter Parker made his debut in Civil War, he received his own solo movie: Spider-Man: Homecoming. During this movie, Holland and Downey Jr worked together again. And the young British star couldn’t wait to start improvising once again. READ MORE: Next James Bond – The major Marvel star backed by Adele

During these scenes between the three Spider-Men, each of the actors brought some of their own charm and charisma to the scenes. Unfortunately, this could be the last time Holland is seen on the big screen as Peter Parker. He recently confirmed “[Spider-Man 3] would be my last one [under contract] so I’ve always said to them if they want me back I’ll be there in a heartbeat. I’ve loved every minute of being a part of this amazing world. It’s changed my life for the better, I’m so lucky to be here.” The 26-year-old reiterated: “If they want me back I’ll be there, if they don’t I will walk off into the sunset a very, very happy person because it’s been an amazing journey.” However, some recently “leaked” news seems to confirm things are happening behind the scenes to bring him back sooner rather than later.

Some Hollywood insiders recently posited that Holland had “signed on for three new Spider-Man movies”. This would match up with the usual contracts that many other MCU stars have signed in the past. Spider-Man Updates tweeted: “Okay hearing contract is done and signed, includes another spidey trilogy + some others. (don’t know date or official announcement as of yet!) and also nothing on zendaya or others as of yet, (but they really want her back)!” (sic) Until anything is officially confirmed, however, fans have been left in the dark. Spider-Man: Homecoming is available to stream on Disney Plus now. SOURCE

