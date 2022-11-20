Tottenham could have key edge to snap up Liverpool target Brozovic

Tottenham’s strength in midfield has been key in their strong start to the season, with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur both improving significantly over the course of the campaign. Summer signing Yves Bissouma has also shone when called upon to form a midfield trio and as a late substitute to provide fresh legs in the centre of the park.

Bissouma’s arrival from Brighton has forced Oliver Skipp to slip further down the pecking order under Conte, though the academy product has stressed that he is learning a lot from his experienced peers. He explained: “To be fair, those two especially have been brilliant this season. I think in the last month or so they’ve even gone on another level again, so I’m watching and learning from them, trying to take bits from their games and seeing what they’re doing well at the moment.”