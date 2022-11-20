TV report on elephants reminiscent of famous Yellowstone broadcast

Footage showing a TV reporter trying to maintain his composure as a young elephant teased him with its trunk has gone viral, largely because of the man’s reaction when the elephant tickled his nose.

The scene was somewhat reminiscent of a 2020 incident in which a U.S.-based reporter gained notoriety for his “I ain’t messing with you” response during an encounter with bison in Yellowstone National Park.

Alvin Kaunda, an intern for Kenya Broadcasting Corporation, is shown in the top video succumbing to the nosy elephant and bursting into laughter after enough had become enough.

“I wanted a very nice background with the elephants,” Kaunda, who was raising awareness about the plight of orphaned elephants, told Ghetto Radio Nairobi. “I’d kept my distance, but I was so focused and didn’t even realize they were getting close. I felt the ticklish trunk but just tried to keep my cool. It wasn’t normal, but I liked the experience.”

The footage reveals the inquisitive, playful nature of elephants in a friendly environment.

The Yellowstone incident, involving then-NBC Montana reporter Deion Broxton, involved free-roaming, unpredictable bison. (See footage below.)

Broxton’s wary response is largely what propelled the video to a viewership of more than 15 million.

He was about to begin his broadcast when he spotted bison approaching from his right. Bison can weigh as much as 2,000 pounds; Broxton wanted no part of their close company.

Still on camera, he says, “Oh my god, oh my god.” Then, “I ain’t messing with you, oh… no” as he walks out of frame toward the safety of his vehicle.

His tweet was a fun distraction from news related to the growing COVID-19 pandemic.

It was also appreciated by Yellowstone National Park, which advised in the comments: “If you use the same common sense in national parks that [Deion] does in this clip you’re gonna have a good time.”

