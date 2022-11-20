UAE to release metaverse version of Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island soon

Abu Dhabi is going to launch a Metaverse version of its entertainment capital, Yas Island as this entertainment arena comprises varied sections like theme parks, homes, malls, and aquariums. Moreover, it is accessible to a global audience.
Metaverse is a platform that offers its visitors great-quality Virtual Reality (VR) experience.
The Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), in collaboration with the tech giants, has decided to transform twenty-five square kilometers of space into a digital arena. Once it is set up, the audiences can meet up or play games while exploring the digital island. And this initiative is confirmed to the media by the CEO of Miral, Mohammed Abdalla Al Zaabi.
He believes that VR is the best medium for the worldwide audience to discover Yas Island in a new way. The visitors will be able to build virtual homes and theme parks. The main tourist attraction will be the Ferrari World, where they can get a chance to zoom around the world’s fastest rollercoaster F1 racetrack.
FAQs:
- Where is Yas Island?
Abu Dhabi.
- How many islands are there in the UAE?
200.
