Ukraine energy chief urges people to find ‘alternative place to stay’

Ukraine’s energy chief has suggested that civilians should leave Kyiv this winter if they want to offer help to the country in dealing with the crippling energy crisis, a news report has claimed. Maksym Tymchenko, chief executive of DTEK, said Ukraine cannot supply enough heat and power for all of its population to survive winter because Russian missile attacks had destroyed key infrastructure.

The damage comes as temperatures drop below freezing and the capital Kyiv experiences its first winter snow.

One official in Kyiv warned that the city could face a “complete shutdown” of its power grid.

President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier said that 10million Ukrainians have been left without power.

Mr Tymchenko told BBC: “If they can find an alternative place to stay for another three or four months, it will be very helpful to the system.